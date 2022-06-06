Youngster's cheeky message to the Queen lights up Suffolk festival

One youngster provided a golden message to the Queen at Woodbridge Festival - Credit: Woodbridge Festival of Art and Music

A youngster sent a cheeky message to the Queen as part of a Suffolk town's Platinum Jubilee festival.

Woodbridge Festival's two days of jubilee events attracted an audience of thousands across some iconic locations in and around the town.

From Sutton Hoo to the Tide Mill, the town celebrated at a range of events focusing on food, drink and love music.

Four-year-old Darcey asked the Queen if she could try on her crown - Credit: Woodbridge Festival of Art and Music

On Saturday, messages were projected onto the side of the Tide Mill from local children to the Queen.

One cheeky youngster's message said: "You look like the lady on the stamps (but older)".

Four-year-old Darcey also asked: "Can I try your crown on?"

Another child asked how it felt to sit on the throne for 70 years, while others added their thanks to the Monarch for her service to the country.

Niall and Rowan sent a heartfelt message of thanks to the Queen - Credit: Woodbridge Festival of Art and Music

All the submitted messages will be sent to the Queen by post.

Ben Osborne, Woodbridge Festival of Art and Music creative director, said: “The atmosphere, crowd and vibe around town couldn’t have been warmer for the weekend of Jubilation events.

"We held two days of music, global food and fun, if occasionally surreal, activities for all ages.

"The whole town joined in, with Choose Woodbridge holding sister events in Town’s main street and loads of pubs, shops and venues holding events throughout the weekend.

"A big thank you to the town council for supporting culture this weekend and throughout the pandemic.”

