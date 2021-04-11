National Trust 'deeply saddened' at death of volunteers in Woodbridge incident

Video

Published: 2:42 PM April 11, 2021

A police car parked in Cumberland Street, Woodbridge, on Sunday morning after a man and woman were found dead - Credit: Contributed

Two people who died in an incident at a property at Woodbridge were both volunteers with the National Trust in Suffolk.

It is understood they were volunteers at the world-renowned Sutton Hoo Anglo-Saxon burial ship site just outside the riverside town.

Police launched a major investigation last night after a man and woman "known to each other" were found dead at an address in Woodbridge.

Officers were called to the address in Cumberland Street shortly after 6.15pm on Saturday April 10, to reports that two adults had been discovered dead.

A National Trust spokesperson, said: “We’re aware of an ongoing police investigation at Cumberland Street in Woodbridge.

"We have been left deeply saddened by the news that it involves two of our volunteers.

"Our thoughts are with their family at this sad time."

A police scene remains in place while the investigation into how the two people died continues.

A Suffolk police spokesman described the incident as a "sudden death", adding: "The parties involved are known to each other and there is no wider threat to the community."

No other details about those involved have been released.

Local residents walking through Cumberland Street on Sunday morning knew little about the tragedy, but said they were saddened by the news.

Police at the scene in Cumberland Street, Woodbridge, on Saturday evening - Credit: Contributed

One walker said: “I hadn’t heard of anything. I’ve just come from Church. No one there said anything - I’m sure it would have been mentioned if anyone had heard something.”

Police sealed off Cumberland Street at its junction with Station Road on Saturday evening after the discovery. The road is generally considered to be one of the most prestigious addresses in Woodbridge, with some properties selling for more than £1m in the past.

Forensic officers were at the scene, with a police officer seen standing outside a cordoned-off address close to the entrance of Woodbridge School Prep.

A witness said at least three ambulances were sent to the street and five police cars and a number of unmarked police vehicles.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident should contact Suffolk police, quoting incident number: 37/17853/21, visit the force website or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.



