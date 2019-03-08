Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 29°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

'I think he would like to go' - Lambert admits Judge is keen on QPR move

PUBLISHED: 21:47 23 July 2019 | UPDATED: 21:47 23 July 2019

Paul Lambert has revealed Alan Judge wants to join QPR. Picture Pagepix

Paul Lambert has revealed Alan Judge wants to join QPR. Picture Pagepix

Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has revealed Alan Judge has told him he'd like to leave the club amid interest from Queens Park Rangers.

The Irishman has been tracked by the Loftus Road club since they appointed Mark Warburton, his former Brentford boss, as manager last month with two bids believed to have been rejected by Blues. The latter of which is thought to be in the region of £450,000.

A move to Rangers would allow Judge to return to the Championship and also stay in West London, with Lambert admitting his playmaker has indicated his desire to talk to QPR.

"Judgey has spoken to me and I think he would like to go," Lambert said.

MORE: Town reject second QPR Judge bid with Irishman keen to talk to the Championship side

"It's his prerogative to say what he wants to do, but I don't know the state of where that's at.

"He's spoken to me and I guess it's over to Judgey to see what he wants to do. I think he wants to go."

When it was put to Lambert that the chance to remain in London would appeal to Judge, the Town boss said.

"It's only a couple of hours away, it's not to the moon and back, but I don't know where it's at."

The transfer window for Championship clubs closes at 5pm on August 8, with Lambert expecting Judge to give his all for the club if he's still at Portman Road beyond that date.

MORE: Stu says: Five observations following Town's 1-1 friendly draw at Notts County

"He'll have to be, there's no two ways about it," he said.

"If you're here you have to play your absolute heart out for the club because we have a big fanbase behind us.

"I think he's got to be clear in his own head. At the minute I think he's up and down with it.

"He did well for us last season but I've had chat with him and he's indicated he'd like the opportunity."

Most Read

Major Suffolk road closed after pair airlifted to hospital with serious injuries

The Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) were also on the scene of the A143 crash, where two people were airlifted to hospital with 'multiple serious injuries' Picture: SARS

Ipswich Town starlet Dozzell a transfer target for rivals Norwich City

Andre Dozzell in action during the first pre-season game against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

Missing Leiston man spotted on dash cam footage

Brian Nunn, 82, who has been missing from his Leiston home since Friday, has been spotted on dash cam footage. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Matchday Live: Blues suffer another blow as Nydam is stretchered off with nasty leg injury

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town are at Notts County this evening. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Town reject second QPR Judge bid with Irishman keen to talk to the Championship side

Ipswich Town playmaker Alan Judge is a wanted man. Picture Pagepix

Most Read

Major Suffolk road closed after pair airlifted to hospital with serious injuries

The Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) were also on the scene of the A143 crash, where two people were airlifted to hospital with 'multiple serious injuries' Picture: SARS

Ipswich Town starlet Dozzell a transfer target for rivals Norwich City

Andre Dozzell in action during the first pre-season game against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

Missing Leiston man spotted on dash cam footage

Brian Nunn, 82, who has been missing from his Leiston home since Friday, has been spotted on dash cam footage. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Matchday Live: Blues suffer another blow as Nydam is stretchered off with nasty leg injury

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town are at Notts County this evening. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Town reject second QPR Judge bid with Irishman keen to talk to the Championship side

Ipswich Town playmaker Alan Judge is a wanted man. Picture Pagepix

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Police dog unit involved in car crash

A Suffolk police dog unit has been involved in a collision with a civilian car in Stowmarket Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Field fire breaks out near town centre

Firefighters are currently battling a field fire in Clare Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Fire chiefs deny that engine was ‘trapped’ in overgrown road

A fire engine became trapped in Woodbridge over the weekend Picture: PETER BACON

Boris Johnson confirmed as new Tory leader – and next Prime Minister

Jeremy Hunt (left) congratulates Boris Johnson after the announcement of the resullt. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/P/A Wire

‘I think he would like to go’ - Lambert admits Judge is keen on QPR move

Paul Lambert has revealed Alan Judge wants to join QPR. Picture Pagepix
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists