'I think he would like to go' - Lambert admits Judge is keen on QPR move

Paul Lambert has revealed Alan Judge wants to join QPR. Picture Pagepix Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has revealed Alan Judge has told him he'd like to leave the club amid interest from Queens Park Rangers.

The Irishman has been tracked by the Loftus Road club since they appointed Mark Warburton, his former Brentford boss, as manager last month with two bids believed to have been rejected by Blues. The latter of which is thought to be in the region of £450,000.

A move to Rangers would allow Judge to return to the Championship and also stay in West London, with Lambert admitting his playmaker has indicated his desire to talk to QPR.

"Judgey has spoken to me and I think he would like to go," Lambert said.

"It's his prerogative to say what he wants to do, but I don't know the state of where that's at.

"He's spoken to me and I guess it's over to Judgey to see what he wants to do. I think he wants to go."

When it was put to Lambert that the chance to remain in London would appeal to Judge, the Town boss said.

"It's only a couple of hours away, it's not to the moon and back, but I don't know where it's at."

The transfer window for Championship clubs closes at 5pm on August 8, with Lambert expecting Judge to give his all for the club if he's still at Portman Road beyond that date.

"He'll have to be, there's no two ways about it," he said.

"If you're here you have to play your absolute heart out for the club because we have a big fanbase behind us.

"I think he's got to be clear in his own head. At the minute I think he's up and down with it.

"He did well for us last season but I've had chat with him and he's indicated he'd like the opportunity."