Town hopeful Judge's wrist injury will have little impact on pre-season plans

PUBLISHED: 13:24 10 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:28 10 June 2019

Judge broke his wrist while playing for Ireland on Friday night. Picture: PA

Judge broke his wrist while playing for Ireland on Friday night. Picture: PA

PA Wire

Ipswich Town are hopeful Alan Judge's broken wrist will have minimal impact on the Irishman's pre-season preparations.

Alan Judge was a bright spark off the bench for Ireland. Picture: PAAlan Judge was a bright spark off the bench for Ireland. Picture: PA

The 30-year-old is due to undergo surgery today after suffering the injury in the final seconds of the Republic of Ireland's 1-1 draw in Denmark on Friday night.

Judge is likely to be given additional time off due to his international commitments, meaning he is likely to report for training later than his team-mates who return on June 24.

But Town physio Matt Byard believes the injury will have little impact on his preparations for the new season.

MORE: 'I think he's got back to his best... it's such a shame' - McCarthy's praise for injury victim Judge

"We are hoping his injury won't have too much impact on pre-season for Judgey," Byard told the club website.

"It's likely that he will have to avoid contact for the first few weeks but we will see how it goes."

Judge is hopeful of attending Ireland's Euro 2020 qualifier against Gibraltar in Dublin this evening.

