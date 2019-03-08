'I think he's got back to his best... it's such a shame' - McCarthy's praise for injury victim Judge

Ipswich Town midfielder Alan Judge is set to undergo surgery on a broken wrist tomorrow.

Republic of Ireland's Alan Judge receives treatment at Parken. Picture: PA Republic of Ireland's Alan Judge receives treatment at Parken. Picture: PA

The creative midfielder fell awkwardly in the final seconds of the Republic of Ireland's 1-1 draw in Denmark on Friday night, having previously inspired his side with an impressive display off the bench.

The Ipswich playmaker first won a free-kick and then delivered a sumptuous delivery for Shane Duffy to head home, earning the Irish a point in their Euro 2020 qualifier in Copenhagen.

"They managed to put it back in place in Denmark," Ireland boss Mick McCarthy said.

"They were conscious of any nerve damage if they didn't and he may have had to stay. Thankfully he came back and he's having it done on Monday.

"He's a groomsman at a wedding (on Sunday), which he was going to anyway, but I'm not sure how his suit is going to fit him now.

"It's a shame because I thought he was terrific, I think he helped change the game for us."

McCarthy, the former Ipswich boss, was disappointed for Judge and believes the midfielder is back to his best having spent so long on the sidelines due to the nasty broken leg he suffered at Portman Road in 2016.

"Everybody knows about that having watched him, his delivery from a free-kick, but prior to that just his energy and his ability when he got on the ball," the Irish manager continued.

"He just caused a threat. It's such a shame because I thought he did really well.

"He's been training really, really well.

Thank u for the messages. Hopefully won't be out to long. Been looked after very well from everyone pic.twitter.com/jQIxbBFaBw — alan judge (@10judgey) June 9, 2019

"I think he's got back to his best, since he broke his leg with Brentford, ironically when he was playing against my team, Ipswich.

"And he's looked really good, so it's a shame for him to get that injury, he had a real chance of playing on Monday (Ireland face Gibraltar in Dublin tomorrow night).

"He's going to have the op on Monday morning and he wants to be at the game on Monday night."

The Ipswich squad return to Playford Road for pre-season training on Monday, June 24, but it remains to be seen how much the injury will disrupt Judge's preparations for the new campaign.

Ipswich captain Luke Chambers played with a broken wrist last season, suffered in the win over Rotherham.