‘If the manager thinks I’m ready then I’ll play... I trust him’ - Dobra on his new Ipswich deal

Armando Dobra gets a hug from his manager at Luton Picture Pagepix Ltd Pagepix Ltd

Armando Dobra has challenged himself to secure a regular spot in the Ipswich Town side after agreeing a new contract with the club.

Armando Dobra has extended his contract at Ipswich Town. Picture: ROSS HALLS/ITFC Armando Dobra has extended his contract at Ipswich Town. Picture: ROSS HALLS/ITFC

The young forward was at the club’s training ground yesterday to put-pen-to-paper on a new three-year contract, keeping him with the club until at least the summer of 2023. The Blues hold an option to extend that deal by 12 months.

Dobra, who has interested a string of big clubs in recent months, has so far made eight appearances in the first team and wants to add to that number greatly when the sport returns during the coronavirus crisis.

“I’m really happy to have got things sorted with the new contract and now I just want to focus on the football and showing the manager I deserve to play,” he said.

“That was a big part of my decision because the club give a lot of chances to their young players and I know that if I train well and perform then I will get my chance to play.

Armando Dobra battles for the ball during the pre-season friendly against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS Armando Dobra battles for the ball during the pre-season friendly against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

“I’m loving being at the club and I’m really pleased to be staying for longer, so now the aim is to play as many games as possible.

“I’m ready to kick on but that’s up to the manager (Paul Lambert) because he picks the team. If he thinks I’m ready then I’ll give it everything I can. I trust him.”

As well as featuring more regularly, Dobra also wants to contribute more goals after netting on his debut at Luton last August.

“I feel like I can make an impact in any of the three positions behind the striker. I can play on the left, on the right and at No.10,” he said.

“I’ve scored some good goals for the Under 23s so if I can get the chance to play I’d love to do that in the first team.”

