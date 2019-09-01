E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Watch: The best pictures, highlights and tweets from Town's 3-0 win over Shrewsbury

01 September, 2019 - 18:00
Kayden Jackson celebrates his early goal to give Ipswich a 1-0 lead. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Kayden Jackson celebrates his early goal to give Ipswich a 1-0 lead. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town remain top of the League One table after an impressive 3-0 triumph over Shewsbury Town at Portman Road yesterday - and you can enjoy the best of the action and pictures here.

Flynn Downes heads the ball. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comFlynn Downes heads the ball. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Paul Lambert's men went two points clear of Lincoln in second spot with an accomplished showing at Portman Road.

MORE: Stuart Watson's Sunday Verdict: Come and have a go if you think you're hard enough - Ipswich Town have best squad in League One

Kayden Jackson gave the Blues an early lead before James Norwood's penalty made it 2-0 before the quarter-hour mark.

Kayden Jackson celebrates his early goal to give Ipswivh a 1-0 lead. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comKayden Jackson celebrates his early goal to give Ipswivh a 1-0 lead. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

MORE: Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 3-0 home win against Shrewsbury

And Flynn Downes finished a fine, fast-flowing team move with a diving header to make the points safe.

MORE: Player ratings from Shrewsbury win

Gwion Edwards congratulates Flynn Downes after he had headed Ipswich's third goal in the 3-0 victory over Shrewsbury Town. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comGwion Edwards congratulates Flynn Downes after he had headed Ipswich's third goal in the 3-0 victory over Shrewsbury Town. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

It was a good display from Town, who now face Tottenham Hotspur's U21 side at Portman Road on Tuesday night in the first group game of the Leasing.com Trophy.

Flynn Downes is mobbed by his Ipswich teammates after scoring the third goal in Town's 3-0 victory over Shrewsbury Town. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comFlynn Downes is mobbed by his Ipswich teammates after scoring the third goal in Town's 3-0 victory over Shrewsbury Town. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

James Norwood's penalty strike goes under the body of Shrewsbury keeper Max O'Leary. Picture: STEVE WALLERJames Norwood's penalty strike goes under the body of Shrewsbury keeper Max O'Leary. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Flynn Downes (on ground partly hidden) heads past Shrewsbury keeper Max O'Leary for Ipswich Town's third goal in their 3-0 victory over Shrewsbury Town. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comFlynn Downes (on ground partly hidden) heads past Shrewsbury keeper Max O'Leary for Ipswich Town's third goal in their 3-0 victory over Shrewsbury Town. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Luke Chambers screams as he celebrates at the final whistle following Ipswich Town's 3-0 victory over Shrewsbury Town. Picture: Steve WallerLuke Chambers screams as he celebrates at the final whistle following Ipswich Town's 3-0 victory over Shrewsbury Town. Picture: Steve Waller

James Norwood drags back Ethan Ebanks-Landell as the Shrewsbury player squares up to Flynn Downes. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comJames Norwood drags back Ethan Ebanks-Landell as the Shrewsbury player squares up to Flynn Downes. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Watch: The best pictures, highlights and tweets from Town’s 3-0 win over Shrewsbury

Kayden Jackson celebrates his early goal to give Ipswich a 1-0 lead. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

AFC Sudbury win seven-goal thriller against Romford

AFC Sudbury's Liam Bennett (yellow) who once again impressed in the 4-3 win over Romford. Picture: THOMAS BRADFORD

Ten acres of stubble alight at field fire

Firefighters are tackling a field fire in a Suffolk town after ten acres of stubble caught alight. Photo: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

He lived ‘with fearlessness, style and grace’. Tributes to ex-BT engineer and Suffolk cricketer

John Gilkes makes a toast Picture: FAMILY COLLECTION

Ingram on target as Marketmen claim fine victory at Hednesford

Luke Ingram scores what proved to be the only goal of the game in Needham Market's 1-0 win at Hednesford Town. Picture: BEN POOLEY
