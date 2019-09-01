Video
Watch: The best pictures, highlights and tweets from Town's 3-0 win over Shrewsbury
Kayden Jackson celebrates his early goal to give Ipswich a 1-0 lead. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com
© Copyright Stephen Waller
Ipswich Town remain top of the League One table after an impressive 3-0 triumph over Shewsbury Town at Portman Road yesterday - and you can enjoy the best of the action and pictures here.
Flynn Downes heads the ball. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com
Paul Lambert's men went two points clear of Lincoln in second spot with an accomplished showing at Portman Road.
MORE: Stuart Watson's Sunday Verdict: Come and have a go if you think you're hard enough - Ipswich Town have best squad in League One
Kayden Jackson gave the Blues an early lead before James Norwood's penalty made it 2-0 before the quarter-hour mark.
Kayden Jackson celebrates his early goal to give Ipswivh a 1-0 lead. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com
MORE: Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 3-0 home win against Shrewsbury
And Flynn Downes finished a fine, fast-flowing team move with a diving header to make the points safe.
MORE: Player ratings from Shrewsbury win
Gwion Edwards congratulates Flynn Downes after he had headed Ipswich's third goal in the 3-0 victory over Shrewsbury Town. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com
It was a good display from Town, who now face Tottenham Hotspur's U21 side at Portman Road on Tuesday night in the first group game of the Leasing.com Trophy.
Flynn Downes is mobbed by his Ipswich teammates after scoring the third goal in Town's 3-0 victory over Shrewsbury Town. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com James Norwood's penalty strike goes under the body of Shrewsbury keeper Max O'Leary. Picture: STEVE WALLER Flynn Downes (on ground partly hidden) heads past Shrewsbury keeper Max O'Leary for Ipswich Town's third goal in their 3-0 victory over Shrewsbury Town. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Luke Chambers screams as he celebrates at the final whistle following Ipswich Town's 3-0 victory over Shrewsbury Town. Picture: Steve Waller James Norwood drags back Ethan Ebanks-Landell as the Shrewsbury player squares up to Flynn Downes. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com