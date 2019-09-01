Video

Watch: The best pictures, highlights and tweets from Town's 3-0 win over Shrewsbury

Kayden Jackson celebrates his early goal to give Ipswich a 1-0 lead. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town remain top of the League One table after an impressive 3-0 triumph over Shewsbury Town at Portman Road yesterday - and you can enjoy the best of the action and pictures here.

Flynn Downes heads the ball. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Flynn Downes heads the ball. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Paul Lambert's men went two points clear of Lincoln in second spot with an accomplished showing at Portman Road.

Kayden Jackson gave the Blues an early lead before James Norwood's penalty made it 2-0 before the quarter-hour mark.

Kayden Jackson celebrates his early goal to give Ipswivh a 1-0 lead. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Kayden Jackson celebrates his early goal to give Ipswivh a 1-0 lead. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

And Flynn Downes finished a fine, fast-flowing team move with a diving header to make the points safe.

Gwion Edwards congratulates Flynn Downes after he had headed Ipswich's third goal in the 3-0 victory over Shrewsbury Town. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Gwion Edwards congratulates Flynn Downes after he had headed Ipswich's third goal in the 3-0 victory over Shrewsbury Town. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Watching Flynn Downes' goal set to music is how I'm spending the 1st day of September #ITFC pic.twitter.com/22xGs7GGHP — Renegade Statman Ⓜ️ (@chompx3) September 1, 2019

It was a good display from Town, who now face Tottenham Hotspur's U21 side at Portman Road on Tuesday night in the first group game of the Leasing.com Trophy.

Flynn Downes is mobbed by his Ipswich teammates after scoring the third goal in Town's 3-0 victory over Shrewsbury Town. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Flynn Downes is mobbed by his Ipswich teammates after scoring the third goal in Town's 3-0 victory over Shrewsbury Town. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Absolutely brilliant by @BlueAction1878 the work you are doing is very much appreciated #itfc pic.twitter.com/Jj3lNtthl9 — Tristan Ashby (@TristanJAshby) August 31, 2019

James Norwood's penalty strike goes under the body of Shrewsbury keeper Max O'Leary. Picture: STEVE WALLER James Norwood's penalty strike goes under the body of Shrewsbury keeper Max O'Leary. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Flynn Downes (on ground partly hidden) heads past Shrewsbury keeper Max O'Leary for Ipswich Town's third goal in their 3-0 victory over Shrewsbury Town. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Flynn Downes (on ground partly hidden) heads past Shrewsbury keeper Max O'Leary for Ipswich Town's third goal in their 3-0 victory over Shrewsbury Town. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Luke Chambers screams as he celebrates at the final whistle following Ipswich Town's 3-0 victory over Shrewsbury Town. Picture: Steve Waller Luke Chambers screams as he celebrates at the final whistle following Ipswich Town's 3-0 victory over Shrewsbury Town. Picture: Steve Waller