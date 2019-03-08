Partly Cloudy

Linked Exeter keeper Pym on Town's radar but Blues have other targets

PUBLISHED: 11:03 16 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:03 16 May 2019

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Exeter goalkeeper Christy Pym. Picture: PA

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Exeter goalkeeper Christy Pym. Picture: PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Exeter goalkeeper Christy Pym.

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Exeter goalkeeper Christy Pym. Picture: PAIpswich Town have been linked with a move for Exeter goalkeeper Christy Pym. Picture: PA

Devon Live have reported that Town were 'believed to be front-runners' in the race for Pym, who is out of contract this summer, before newly-promoted Championship club Barnsley made their interest known.

Pym has been on Ipswich's radar this summer but it's understood the Exeter goalkeeper is not among the club's top targets for the goalkeeping position and they are focussing their attention elsewhere.

MORE: Championship trio show interest in Ipswich goalkeeper Bialkowski

You may also want to watch:

Town are likely to be in the market for at least one goalkeeper this summer, with a trio of Championship clubs already showing an interest in No.1 Bartosz Bialkowski and back-up Dean Gerken likely to move on once the club's retained list is published later this week.

Whether or not the Blues ultimately recruit a new No.1 goalkeeper will depend on whether the club's valuation of Bialkowski is met, with Paul Lambert stressing players will not leave Portman Road 'on the cheap' this summer.

MORE: Ipswich in strong position to sign 32-goal Tranmere striker Norwood

Ipswich have previously been linked with Livingston goalkeeper Liam Kelly, also out of contract this summer, but it's understood a move for the Scot is not on the agenda.

