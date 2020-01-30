E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Frustration for Ndaba as loan move to Ayr falls through

PUBLISHED: 13:00 30 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:43 30 January 2020

Corrie Ndaba in action during the pre-season friendly against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

Corrie Ndaba in action during the pre-season friendly against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

Archant

Ipswich Town defender Corrie Ndaba will not be joining Ayr United on loan after his move to the Scottish side fell through.

Corrie Ndaba (left) is one of the six young players who lives at Luke Chambers' annex. Photo: Ross HallsCorrie Ndaba (left) is one of the six young players who lives at Luke Chambers' annex. Photo: Ross Halls

The Irish central defender, who is highly rated at Portman Road but is yet to make his senior debut for the club, had been training with the promotion-chasing Scottish Championship side with a view to a loan move. He had also spent time with Championship side Dundee over the last two weeks.

They like what they saw and the loan move was all agreed, only for the paperwork to be rejected due to the fact Ndaba has already spent time on loan at two other clubs this season.

Ndaba spent a month at Hemel Hempsted along with Bailey Clements, before a brief time on loan with Chelmsford, and it now looks likely he will spend the rest of the season playing for the Blues' Under 23s.

You may also want to watch:

Players are able to be registered with three clubs in a single season and play competitive games for two, although non-league loans do not count towards those numbers in the English game. This changes when loans are made across borders, though, with some countries counting non-league loans as part of the quota.

Ndaba defender signed a contract at the end of last season until the end of the 2021/22 season.

MORE: Striker Jackson close to signing new Ipswich Town contract

Striker Aaron Drinan has impressed during the early weeks of his loan move to Ayr, while Brett McGavin trained with the Scottish club before ultimately not signing on loan.

Idris El Mizouni joined Cambridge on loan last week and made his first start for the club in their 4-0 loss to Salford, which ultimately led to manager Colin Calderwood leaving the club.

Manager Paul Lambert is keen for his young players to experience senior football, meaning loan moves for the likes of Armando Dobra, McGavin, Barry Cotter and young strike duo Ben Folami and Ben Morris could potentially materialise before tomorrow night's transfer deadline.

Most Read

Remains found near farm belonged to man missing since 2007

The remains of a man found at a farm near Sudbury in January 22 have been identified as belonging to 52-year-old Jeremy Sparks, who went missing in July 2007 Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Which Suffolk market towns and villages are in line for ultrafast broadband?

An Openreach engineer at work installing ultrafast broadband cabling Picture: OPENREACH

Ipswich accept Millwall offer as Bialkowski nears permanent exit

Bartosz Bialkowski played 178 times for Ipswich Town. Picture Pagepix

This pub has been named the best in Suffolk

Diners recommended this pub to The Good Pub Guide Picture: Leon Day Images

Traffic clears after two crashes on A14

A lorry crash near the Orwell Bridge has caused traffic chaos in and around Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Remains found near farm belonged to man missing since 2007

The remains of a man found at a farm near Sudbury in January 22 have been identified as belonging to 52-year-old Jeremy Sparks, who went missing in July 2007 Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Which Suffolk market towns and villages are in line for ultrafast broadband?

An Openreach engineer at work installing ultrafast broadband cabling Picture: OPENREACH

Ipswich accept Millwall offer as Bialkowski nears permanent exit

Bartosz Bialkowski played 178 times for Ipswich Town. Picture Pagepix

This pub has been named the best in Suffolk

Diners recommended this pub to The Good Pub Guide Picture: Leon Day Images

Traffic clears after two crashes on A14

A lorry crash near the Orwell Bridge has caused traffic chaos in and around Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Three miles of queues after fuel spillage on A12

Delays are affecting drivers at junction 28 for the Colchester United Football Stadium Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Private hospital slammed by watchdog and threatened with closure

Cygnet Hospital in Boxted Road, Colchester, has been placed in special measures Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Iconic Orfordness Lighthouse to be demolished - with bricks to be sold off

Orfordness Lighthouse has been threatened for many years Picture: MICK WEBB

Fire breaks out at Suffolk prison

Fire crews were called to a blaze at HMP Highpoint in Suffolk Picture: ARCHANT

Woman who vanished from her home found safe and well

Missing Rosemary Mills, from Kirby Cross Picture: ESSEX POLICE
Drive 24