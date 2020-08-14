E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Goalkeeper Cornell agrees two-year deal at Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 17:19 14 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:19 14 August 2020

Ipswich Town have agreed a deal for former Northampton Town goalkeeper David Cornell. Picture: PA

Ipswich Town have agreed a deal for former Northampton Town goalkeeper David Cornell. Picture: PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Ipswich Town have agreed a deal to sign former Northampton Town goalkeeper David Cornell, we understand.

David Cornell makes a save for Northampton. Picture: PADavid Cornell makes a save for Northampton. Picture: PA

The 29-year-old was at the Blues’ Playford Road training base yesterday for talks and, having returned to the club again this morning, has agreed to sign for the Blues.

It’s understood he has agreed a two-year deal, with an option for a third year.

Ipswich are also close to deals for Stephen Ward, who has been training with the club, and for striker Oli Hawkins who has been in Suffolk over the last two days to complete a move.

The Blues have been on the lookout for a new goalkeeper all summer to challenge Tomas Holy for a starting spot, with Cornell a player watched on several occasions by the club’s coaching staff over the last six months.

Ipswich Town have watched David Cornell on a number of occasions during his time with Northampton. Picture: PAIpswich Town have watched David Cornell on a number of occasions during his time with Northampton. Picture: PA

He left Northampton at the end of last season, having played a key role as the Cobblers won promotion to League One via the play-offs, but was not involved in the final at Wembley given he had already made the decision to move on.

He has been the subject of interest from League One and the Championship this summer, with Derby, Blackburn, Swansea and Sunderland all understood to have shown an interest in the goalkeeper.

Cornell, who began his career in Swansea’s youth set-up and has also played for St Mirren, Oldham and Hereford, made 101 appearances for Northampton over a four-year period with the club.

He has been capped by Wales up to Under 21 level and now, playing for Ipswich, will have serious ambitions of breaking into Ryan Giggs’ senior squad.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

‘Never seen a fire like it’ – 13 engines tackle huge blaze involving hazardous materials

Thirteen crews have been sent to the scene Picture: SIMON CUSWORTH

‘You could hear somebody crying’ – Debenhams makes 20 staff redundant via conference call

Debenhams, Arc shopping centre at Bury St Edmunds where it is alleged 20 staff have been made redundant. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn expecting child, reports say

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn at Portman Road Picture: INSTAGRAM/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

First plans submitted for 99 new homes near Clacton

Plans for 99 new homes to the north of Clacton have been submitted to Tendring District Council Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Why was the Orwell Bridge lit up in red?

The Orwell Bridge was illuminated in red to highlight the challenges faced by the events industry. Picture: GREEN SPARK PRODUCTION LTD
$render.recurse($ctx, '$content.code.value')

Most Read

‘Never seen a fire like it’ – 13 engines tackle huge blaze involving hazardous materials

Thirteen crews have been sent to the scene Picture: SIMON CUSWORTH

‘You could hear somebody crying’ – Debenhams makes 20 staff redundant via conference call

Debenhams, Arc shopping centre at Bury St Edmunds where it is alleged 20 staff have been made redundant. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn expecting child, reports say

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn at Portman Road Picture: INSTAGRAM/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

First plans submitted for 99 new homes near Clacton

Plans for 99 new homes to the north of Clacton have been submitted to Tendring District Council Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Why was the Orwell Bridge lit up in red?

The Orwell Bridge was illuminated in red to highlight the challenges faced by the events industry. Picture: GREEN SPARK PRODUCTION LTD

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Coronavirus infection rate rises in Suffolk as 29 new cases reported

Suffolk recorded 29 new coronavirus cases in the week to August 9, according to public health data. Woodbridge shoppers wear their masks in public, as it is now compulsory to wear a mask in shops Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Flash floods leave farm shop knee-deep in rain water

Severe flooding hit Ben and Ella's Farm Shop yesterday during the storm. Picture: ELLA SMART

Town centre roads reopen following restaurant fire in Ipswich

Smoke pours from a building fire in the centre of Ipswich Picture: ROD BENNETT

‘He’s doing the pots with a Rolex on’: Staff amazed when hotel boss washes dishes

Boss becomes pot washer: Philip Turner, left, mucks in with the rest of the kitchen crew. Pic: Philip Turner

Warning: Violent thunderstorms, lightning and heavy rain forecast for today

As the long weekend of storms hits, thunder and lightning are expected in areas of Suffolk today as part of the deluge of rain. Pictures: PETER CUTTS