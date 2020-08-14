Goalkeeper Cornell agrees two-year deal at Ipswich

Ipswich Town have agreed a deal for former Northampton Town goalkeeper David Cornell.

Ipswich Town have agreed a deal to sign former Northampton Town goalkeeper David Cornell, we understand.

David Cornell makes a save for Northampton.

The 29-year-old was at the Blues’ Playford Road training base yesterday for talks and, having returned to the club again this morning, has agreed to sign for the Blues.

It’s understood he has agreed a two-year deal, with an option for a third year.

Ipswich are also close to deals for Stephen Ward, who has been training with the club, and for striker Oli Hawkins who has been in Suffolk over the last two days to complete a move.

The Blues have been on the lookout for a new goalkeeper all summer to challenge Tomas Holy for a starting spot, with Cornell a player watched on several occasions by the club’s coaching staff over the last six months.

Ipswich Town have watched David Cornell on a number of occasions during his time with Northampton.

He left Northampton at the end of last season, having played a key role as the Cobblers won promotion to League One via the play-offs, but was not involved in the final at Wembley given he had already made the decision to move on.

He has been the subject of interest from League One and the Championship this summer, with Derby, Blackburn, Swansea and Sunderland all understood to have shown an interest in the goalkeeper.

Cornell, who began his career in Swansea’s youth set-up and has also played for St Mirren, Oldham and Hereford, made 101 appearances for Northampton over a four-year period with the club.

He has been capped by Wales up to Under 21 level and now, playing for Ipswich, will have serious ambitions of breaking into Ryan Giggs’ senior squad.