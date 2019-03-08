Sunshine and Showers

‘I was open to staying there but the new manager came in and said no’ - McGoldrick on his Town departure

PUBLISHED: 10:37 19 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:57 19 March 2019

David McGoldrick left Ipswich Town last summer after Paul Hurst replaced Mick McCarthy as manager. Picture: ARCHANT

David McGoldrick left Ipswich Town last summer after Paul Hurst replaced Mick McCarthy as manager. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

David McGoldrick has revealed he was open to staying with Ipswich Town last summer before former Blues boss Paul Hurst ‘said no’.

David McGoldrick left Ipswich Town last summer. Picture: STEVE WALLERDavid McGoldrick left Ipswich Town last summer. Picture: STEVE WALLER

The striker was out of contract at the end of last season and ultimately left the club on a free transfer before joining Sheffield United after a trial period.

Hurst has previously stated McGoldrick had left the club and wasn’t part of any squad list or budget sheet he was given upon his arrival in June, with McGoldrick subsequently going on to score 12 goals in the Blades’ promotion charge this season.

“When Mick (McCarthy) was going to leave at the end of the season he said he would leave it to the next manager,” McGoldrick said.

Sheffield United's David McGoldrick has scored 12 goals this season. Picture: PASheffield United's David McGoldrick has scored 12 goals this season. Picture: PA

“So I was waiting because I was kind of open to staying there but the new manager came in and said ‘no, not for him’. That was in June so I started to look around.

“There were teams saying, ‘yeah, we like him’ but nothing was happening. So I was training on my own thinking ‘is this where I am at?’

“No-one really wanted to give me a chance so I worked on my fitness and improved myself and got the buzz back just from being... not wanted.

Paul Hurst was sacked by Ipswich Town in October. Photo: Steve WallerPaul Hurst was sacked by Ipswich Town in October. Photo: Steve Waller

“It was a kick up the a**e. This was where I was at. I wasn’t a golden player at a team like Ipswich any more. I had to go and prove myself.”

Further reflecting on his time at Ipswich, McGoldrick said: “I believe I had lost my way a bit. I don’t think you realise it until you’re in that sort of situation. I maybe got a bit too comfortable at Ipswich, although I loved my time there.

“But we were mid-table every week and there was no big expectations to go out there and win every game, like there is at Sheffield United at the moment.

Former Town player David McGoldrick playing for United. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COMFormer Town player David McGoldrick playing for United. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

“I never wanted to stop playing football. I wanted to be back doing it every day and scoring goals. I want to get promoted with Sheffield United and keep going.”

Entrepreneur snaps up village pub to save it from closure

New owner Mark Ward. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Holiday park to be prosecuted over tenants staying on site all year round

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns, has said holiday home owners were told they could not live on site all year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

First look at holiday park with boating lakes and luxury lodges planned for Essex coast

If approved, the plans for Brightlingsea could feature woodland lodges, a children's play area, sailing and recreation lake and a glamping/camping paddock Picture: HONACE LTD

Six injured after bus crashes into house in Henley

The bus struck the house following a collision in Henley's Main Road Picture: NICOLA STANMORE

Ipswich Town keen on Tranmere striker Norwood... who leads English football's scoring charts this season

Tranmere striker James Norwood has scored 27 goals so far this season. Picture: PA

