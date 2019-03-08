‘I was open to staying there but the new manager came in and said no’ - McGoldrick on his Town departure

David McGoldrick has revealed he was open to staying with Ipswich Town last summer before former Blues boss Paul Hurst ‘said no’.

The striker was out of contract at the end of last season and ultimately left the club on a free transfer before joining Sheffield United after a trial period.

Hurst has previously stated McGoldrick had left the club and wasn’t part of any squad list or budget sheet he was given upon his arrival in June, with McGoldrick subsequently going on to score 12 goals in the Blades’ promotion charge this season.

“When Mick (McCarthy) was going to leave at the end of the season he said he would leave it to the next manager,” McGoldrick said.

“So I was waiting because I was kind of open to staying there but the new manager came in and said ‘no, not for him’. That was in June so I started to look around.

“There were teams saying, ‘yeah, we like him’ but nothing was happening. So I was training on my own thinking ‘is this where I am at?’

“No-one really wanted to give me a chance so I worked on my fitness and improved myself and got the buzz back just from being... not wanted.

“It was a kick up the a**e. This was where I was at. I wasn’t a golden player at a team like Ipswich any more. I had to go and prove myself.”

Further reflecting on his time at Ipswich, McGoldrick said: “I believe I had lost my way a bit. I don’t think you realise it until you’re in that sort of situation. I maybe got a bit too comfortable at Ipswich, although I loved my time there.

“But we were mid-table every week and there was no big expectations to go out there and win every game, like there is at Sheffield United at the moment.

“I never wanted to stop playing football. I wanted to be back doing it every day and scoring goals. I want to get promoted with Sheffield United and keep going.”