Dobra scores and sent-off in Under-23s draw just days after rejected Brighton bids

Armando Dobra, pictured during Ipswich Town's 1-1 draw with Lincoln City in the FA Cup. Photo: ROSS HALLS Archant

An eventful few days for Armando Dobra continued as he scored and was later sent off as Ipswich Town's Under-23s drew 2-2 at Colchester United this afternoon.

Town turned down multiple bids from Premier League club Brighton for the Albanian U19 international attacker ahead of last Friday's transfer deadline - all offers understood to be less than £500k.

Three days later he made headlines as the Blues fought back from 2-0 down at Colchester's Florence Park training ground.

After the U's had scored twice inside the opening half hour, Dobra quickly pulled one back with a shot that went in off the post.

He picked up his first yellow card for a foul before the break and, 10 minutes after the restart, the 18-year-old was shown his marching orders after another bookable foul.

Two minutes later, striker Tyreece Simpson equalised with a rebound finish after the keeper had kept out a Ben Morris shot.

Dobra has made six appearances for Town's first team so far, one in the league (as a sub), plus five in the cups. He scored in the 3-1 Carabao Cup loss at Luton last August, but was sent-off on his League One debut at Accrington Stanley.

TOWN U23s: Przybek, Alexander (Fehrenbach 60), O'Reilly (Oppong 73), McGavin, Andoh, Ndaba, Dobra, Hughes, Morris, Simpson (Curtis 76), Gibbs. Unused: Bort, Healy.