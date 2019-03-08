'I never thought I'd be leaving Ipswich after just one year' - Harrison opens up on Town exit

Ellis Harrison left Ipswich Town after just one season. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ellis Harrison has spoken of his disappointed after his Ipswich Town career ended after just one season.

Ipswich Town sold striker Ellis Harrison to Portsmouth for around £500k. Picture: PORTSMOUTHFC Ipswich Town sold striker Ellis Harrison to Portsmouth for around £500k. Picture: PORTSMOUTHFC

The £750,000 signing from Bristol Rovers made just 17 appearances and scored just one goal during a campaign disrupted by injury, before joining Portsmouth in a move understood to be worth £450,000.

Harrison leaves with no hard feelings, after agreeing with manager Paul Lambert that the time was right for him to move on.

"It just feels like it makes sense for me to come here because the manager at Portsmouth (Kenny Jackett) has been interested in me for a long time," Harrison said.

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has a word with Ellis Harrison. Photo: Steve Waller Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has a word with Ellis Harrison. Photo: Steve Waller

"To be honest it kind of felt inevitable I would play for Portsmouth at some point because of the interest but I never thought I'd be leaving Ipswich after just one year.

"I didn't intend to leave. I spoke to the manager (Lambert) at the end of last season and we spoke about me getting myself fully fit after my injuries and then coming back and being part of the squad.

"That's what I wanted to do but obviously things changed.

"There were no harsh words or anything like that, I think we just agreed that this would be the best move for me and for the club as well."

Ellis Harrison celebrates with team-mate Gwion Edwards after scoring against Sheffield United - his one competitive goal for Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller Ellis Harrison celebrates with team-mate Gwion Edwards after scoring against Sheffield United - his one competitive goal for Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Asked how he will look back on his one season in Suffolk, Harrison said: "It's just a sense of disappointment.



"I'm disappointed we went down because after the first few pre-season games last summer everything felt so good and we were all optimistic.

Harrison struggled with an ankle injury. Picture: STEVE WALLER Harrison struggled with an ankle injury. Picture: STEVE WALLER

"The table doesn't lie of course but a club like Ipswich didn't deserve to be relegated.

"I'm disappointed injuries kept me out for so long and I'm disappointed I didn't get to show the fans and my team-mates what I was capable of.

"I never got going at Ipswich and that's a real disappointment because the move was so good for me.

"It's all a learning curve. I played in the Championship which was a great experience for me and I know I can play there again. That's my goal now and I don't doubt my ability.

"Do I regret moving to Ipswich? Not one bit. I'd do it all again. There's no point regretting anything."

The move to Portsmouth offers Harrison a fresh start, with the striker believing Ipswich should be looking at the new season in the same way following relegation to League One.

"This is a fresh start for me and in a strange way a fresh start for Ipswich as well," he said.

"For 20 years so much there has been the same; the same league and the same grounds, so this can be a fresh start for them.

"There are some very good players at Ipswich and I'm sure they will be in the mix for promotion. I hope we are as well."