Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

'I never thought I'd be leaving Ipswich after just one year' - Harrison opens up on Town exit

PUBLISHED: 12:10 03 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:55 03 July 2019

Ellis Harrison left Ipswich Town after just one season. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Ellis Harrison left Ipswich Town after just one season. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ellis Harrison has spoken of his disappointed after his Ipswich Town career ended after just one season.

Ipswich Town sold striker Ellis Harrison to Portsmouth for around £500k. Picture: PORTSMOUTHFCIpswich Town sold striker Ellis Harrison to Portsmouth for around £500k. Picture: PORTSMOUTHFC

The £750,000 signing from Bristol Rovers made just 17 appearances and scored just one goal during a campaign disrupted by injury, before joining Portsmouth in a move understood to be worth £450,000.

Harrison leaves with no hard feelings, after agreeing with manager Paul Lambert that the time was right for him to move on.

"It just feels like it makes sense for me to come here because the manager at Portsmouth (Kenny Jackett) has been interested in me for a long time," Harrison said.

MORE: Exit Interview: Harrison's Ipswich career never got going despite flashes... but his departure comes with added risk

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has a word with Ellis Harrison. Photo: Steve WallerIpswich Town manager Paul Lambert has a word with Ellis Harrison. Photo: Steve Waller

"To be honest it kind of felt inevitable I would play for Portsmouth at some point because of the interest but I never thought I'd be leaving Ipswich after just one year.

"I didn't intend to leave. I spoke to the manager (Lambert) at the end of last season and we spoke about me getting myself fully fit after my injuries and then coming back and being part of the squad.

"That's what I wanted to do but obviously things changed.

"There were no harsh words or anything like that, I think we just agreed that this would be the best move for me and for the club as well."

Ellis Harrison celebrates with team-mate Gwion Edwards after scoring against Sheffield United - his one competitive goal for Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve WallerEllis Harrison celebrates with team-mate Gwion Edwards after scoring against Sheffield United - his one competitive goal for Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Asked how he will look back on his one season in Suffolk, Harrison said: "It's just a sense of disappointment.

You may also want to watch:

"I'm disappointed we went down because after the first few pre-season games last summer everything felt so good and we were all optimistic.

MORE: New Ipswich Town striker Norwood checks in for his 'first day at school'

Harrison struggled with an ankle injury. Picture: STEVE WALLERHarrison struggled with an ankle injury. Picture: STEVE WALLER

"The table doesn't lie of course but a club like Ipswich didn't deserve to be relegated.

"I'm disappointed injuries kept me out for so long and I'm disappointed I didn't get to show the fans and my team-mates what I was capable of.

"I never got going at Ipswich and that's a real disappointment because the move was so good for me.

"It's all a learning curve. I played in the Championship which was a great experience for me and I know I can play there again. That's my goal now and I don't doubt my ability.

"Do I regret moving to Ipswich? Not one bit. I'd do it all again. There's no point regretting anything."

MORE: Lambert's search goes on after missing out on Mayor... but is the left-sided answer already waiting in the wings?

The move to Portsmouth offers Harrison a fresh start, with the striker believing Ipswich should be looking at the new season in the same way following relegation to League One.

"This is a fresh start for me and in a strange way a fresh start for Ipswich as well," he said.

"For 20 years so much there has been the same; the same league and the same grounds, so this can be a fresh start for them.

"There are some very good players at Ipswich and I'm sure they will be in the mix for promotion. I hope we are as well."

Most Read

Could a McDonald’s drive-through, shop and petrol station be built near the A14?

Developers want to build on land next to the ski slope centre, just off the A14 at Wherstead near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Three injured after car mounts pavement and crashes into bench

Three people were injured after a crash on Station Square in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

Pedestrian in ‘critical’ condition after lorry crash

An East Anglian Air Ambulance Picture: EAAA

Fears for future of historic pub as owner arrested in Kenya

Villagers at the Marquis Cornwallis pub and (inset) owner Steven White appears in court Picture: CMCH/KENYA CITIZEN TV

Holiday disaster as Suffolk pair stranded on A14 for TWO DAYS after motorhome breakdown

Tracey Salmon, her mother Marilyn and their dog Dolly next to their broken down motorhome. Picture: TRACEY SALMON

Most Read

Could a McDonald’s drive-through, shop and petrol station be built near the A14?

Developers want to build on land next to the ski slope centre, just off the A14 at Wherstead near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Three injured after car mounts pavement and crashes into bench

Three people were injured after a crash on Station Square in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

Pedestrian in ‘critical’ condition after lorry crash

An East Anglian Air Ambulance Picture: EAAA

Fears for future of historic pub as owner arrested in Kenya

Villagers at the Marquis Cornwallis pub and (inset) owner Steven White appears in court Picture: CMCH/KENYA CITIZEN TV

Holiday disaster as Suffolk pair stranded on A14 for TWO DAYS after motorhome breakdown

Tracey Salmon, her mother Marilyn and their dog Dolly next to their broken down motorhome. Picture: TRACEY SALMON

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Hopeless’ drug addict jailed weeks after same judge gave him chance

Anthony Vittles was jailed for 18 months for aggravated vehicle taking and breaching a suspended sentence Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Tractor’s overturned trailer blocks carriageway

Police were called to Copland Way, between Beccles and Lowestoft at 7.40pm on Tuesday. Picture: Lowestoft Police

Swindon Robins v Ipswich Witches... Robins fly guest in as Witches look for another win

New Witches signing Edward Kennett hoping to return to the fold for the Witches at Swindon. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

How does hacking happen? East Anglian hacking expert on the ‘cyber kill chain’

Tash Hales, lecturer at City College Norwich and founder of the Ladies of Norwich Hacking Society. Picture: Archant

Spider-Man flies into Stansted Airport

Spider-Man Far From Home still Picture: SONY PICTURES
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists