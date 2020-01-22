'I need to score more... definitely' - Downes reveals his pre-season goal target

Flynn Downes pictured during Town's 4-1 win over Accrington Stanley Photo: ROSS HALLS Archant

Flynn Downes has revealed his pre-season goal target after taking another step towards it at Tranmere on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Flynn Downes celebrates scoring the equaliser at Tranmere Rovers Picture Pagepix Flynn Downes celebrates scoring the equaliser at Tranmere Rovers Picture Pagepix

The academy product scored the Blues' equaliser as he headed home superbly to complete a good team move involving Luke Woolfenden, Will Keane and Luke Garbutt.

It was his second of the season, following his headed effort against Shrewsbury in September, but the 21-year-old has ambitions to add plenty more goals to his game.

"I was delighted to be able to get the goal although I was a bit gutted not to have got the winner," he joked. "I can't complain though.

"I need to do it more, definitely.

Flynn Downes (on ground partly hidden) heads past Shrewsbury keeper Brad Walker for Ipswich Town's third goal in their 3-0 victory over Shrewsbury Town. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Flynn Downes (on ground partly hidden) heads past Shrewsbury keeper Brad Walker for Ipswich Town's third goal in their 3-0 victory over Shrewsbury Town. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

"When I was younger I always used to play as the deep midfielder so it's something that I'm trying to add to my game, getting forward so hopefully there's more to come."

You may also want to watch:

MORE: League One rivals show interest in Ipswich defender Donacien

When asked if he had set himself a target, Downes said: "I did have... I wanted to hit eight but we'll see how we go."

Provider Kayden Jackson celebrates after Flynn Downes had headed home for Ipswich's third goal in the 3-0 victory over Shrewsbury Town. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Provider Kayden Jackson celebrates after Flynn Downes had headed home for Ipswich's third goal in the 3-0 victory over Shrewsbury Town. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Town boss Paul Lambert has been impressed with Downes' form so far this season and sees no reason why the youngster can't add more goals to his game from the middle of the pitch.

"Flynn has been excellent all season and he has to keep that going, not just this season but the next one and the one after that," Lambert said.

"He has to keep a high level every year he is in the game and hopefully if he does that, he will go on and have a great career. Consistency is the key.

"The higher level you go, the quicker the game becomes. It's more one touch, two touch but that's no problem to him.

"He showed on Saturday as well that he can get in the box and scores goals. Fitness wise he can make those late runs into the area. He's got a great engine.

"It's all about him learning the game and he's still got a long way to go yet but I'm delighted with the way he has been playing for us."