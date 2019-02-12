Former Ipswich defender facing four-year ban for avoiding drugs test

Former Ipswich Town defender Josh Yorwerth is facing a ban. Picture: ARCHANT

Former Ipswich Town defender Josh Yorweth is reportedly facing a four-year ban after avoiding a drugs test after taking cocaine.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Josh Yorwerth in action at Shelbourne in 2015 Josh Yorwerth in action at Shelbourne in 2015

Central defender Yorwerth, who made three appearances for the Blues during the 2015/16 season, faces the ban after admitting using the drug at an FA hearing, according to the Daily Mail.

The report says testers arrived at his house in September but that the 23-year-old did not answer the door, having taken the drug the previous weekend. The report says he believed a positive test would have resulted in a two-year ban, rather than the maximum three-month suspension under anti-doping rules.

MORE: ‘I’ll do everything I can to take that pressure... I want to score’ - Quaner ready to step into Keane’s shoes

Had he taken the test he would have remained anonymous, even if it had been positive.

The FA have yet to announce the ban while Peterborough are expected to release a statement this afternoon.

There is room for Yorwerth to appeal.

The proposed ban is thought to be the longest in professional English football history for an anti-doping offence.

Yorwerth has not played for Peterborough since September, having signed from Crawley Town last summer, with Posh announcing he was absent for personal reasons before the FA announced in December he was facing a doping charge.