‘The players here are good enough to come back if the worst happens’ - Chalobah on Town’s young guns

Trevoh Chalobah believes the young talent at Ipswich Town is good enough to lead the Blues back into the Championship if the worst happens and the club is relegated to League One.

The Blues are nine points from safety heading into what is a make-or-break clash with fourth-bottom Reading this Saturday, with only 12 games remaining for Paul Lambert’s men to dig themselves out of trouble.

The Ipswich boss has stated the need for the club to rebuild around its young talent, regardless of what division they are in next season, and Chalobah believes the likes of Andre Dozzell and Flynn Downes have big futures.

“There are the likes of Andre (Dozzell) and Flynn (Downes) who I’ve also played alongside at international level,” Chalobah said.

“They are both very good players and there are several others as well who could have big futures here and in the game.

“They need to be nurtured well and they need to get the game time they need because that’s how young players gain confidence to go out and express themselves and show their talent.

“Andre and Flynn have been at the same level as players from the bigger Premier League clubs. It shows there is plenty of young talent at Championship level as well.

“I remember coming to Ipswich to play for Chelsea in the past and the Ipswich team always had plenty of good players who played passing football.

“That hasn’t changed and there are a lot of players capable of making a big impact here. The players who are here are good enough to come back up if the worst happens, but for now we are all concentrating on staying up. That’s our main aim and I believe we will.”

Chalobah has netted twice during his 34 Ipswich games and has provided one assist, for Kayden Jackson’s header against Brentford.

“I need to add goals and assists to my game – that’s the most important thing I need to do between now and the end of the season,” Chalobah said.

“I’ve had chances in most games during the second half of the season and as long as I keep believing in myself and getting in the right positions it will happen and I will get some goals for the team.

“At the start of the season I could see how physically tough it was at this level but as the season has progressed I think I have come to terms with it.”