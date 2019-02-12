Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

‘The players here are good enough to come back if the worst happens’ - Chalobah on Town’s young guns

PUBLISHED: 12:00 26 February 2019

Trevoh Chalobah (inset) is impressed with the standard of young players at Ipswich Town

Trevoh Chalobah (inset) is impressed with the standard of young players at Ipswich Town

Archant

Trevoh Chalobah believes the young talent at Ipswich Town is good enough to lead the Blues back into the Championship if the worst happens and the club is relegated to League One.

Trevoh Chalobah goes close with a first half shot at Wigan Picture PagepixTrevoh Chalobah goes close with a first half shot at Wigan Picture Pagepix

The Blues are nine points from safety heading into what is a make-or-break clash with fourth-bottom Reading this Saturday, with only 12 games remaining for Paul Lambert’s men to dig themselves out of trouble.

The Ipswich boss has stated the need for the club to rebuild around its young talent, regardless of what division they are in next season, and Chalobah believes the likes of Andre Dozzell and Flynn Downes have big futures.

MORE: ‘I’ll do everything I can to take that pressure... I want to score’ - Quaner ready to step into Keane’s shoes

“There are the likes of Andre (Dozzell) and Flynn (Downes) who I’ve also played alongside at international level,” Chalobah said.

Trevoh Chalobah has enjoyed his loan spell at Ipswich Town. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COMTrevoh Chalobah has enjoyed his loan spell at Ipswich Town. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

“They are both very good players and there are several others as well who could have big futures here and in the game.

“They need to be nurtured well and they need to get the game time they need because that’s how young players gain confidence to go out and express themselves and show their talent.

“Andre and Flynn have been at the same level as players from the bigger Premier League clubs. It shows there is plenty of young talent at Championship level as well.

MORE: Stu says: Dobra dangerous, confident Cotter and a title chase – Town U23s win again

“I remember coming to Ipswich to play for Chelsea in the past and the Ipswich team always had plenty of good players who played passing football.

“That hasn’t changed and there are a lot of players capable of making a big impact here. The players who are here are good enough to come back up if the worst happens, but for now we are all concentrating on staying up. That’s our main aim and I believe we will.”

Chalobah has netted twice during his 34 Ipswich games and has provided one assist, for Kayden Jackson’s header against Brentford.

“I need to add goals and assists to my game – that’s the most important thing I need to do between now and the end of the season,” Chalobah said.

Both of Chalobah's Ipswich goals have been big ones. He netted the equaliser against Aston Villa in August and then the winner at Swansea in October. Picture: STEVE WALLERBoth of Chalobah's Ipswich goals have been big ones. He netted the equaliser against Aston Villa in August and then the winner at Swansea in October. Picture: STEVE WALLER

MORE: Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Football God keeps smiting Ipswich Town – but Lambert and co are showing great mental resilience

“I’ve had chances in most games during the second half of the season and as long as I keep believing in myself and getting in the right positions it will happen and I will get some goals for the team.

“At the start of the season I could see how physically tough it was at this level but as the season has progressed I think I have come to terms with it.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Stabbing near railway station sees police swoop on entrance

The front entrance of Clacton railway station is currently closed after a police incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Woman airlifted to hospital and three injured in crash on blind bend

A woman was airlifted to Addenbrooke's following a crash between a light goods vehicle and a car near Eye. Picture: Franz Sidney

Rush hour A14 crash causing miles of tailbacks

The tailback on the A14 between Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds is stopping commuters Picture: LAURENCE CAWLEY

Stu says: Dobra dangerous, confident Cotter and a title chase – Town U23s win again

Armando Dobra celebrates the opening goal with Bailey Clements Picture: ROSS HALLS

Fuller Flavour: Rumours are Ipswich Town is cursed... I’m beginning to believe it!

Will Keane is floored at the DW Stadium Picture Pagepix

Most Read

Stabbing near railway station sees police swoop on entrance

The front entrance of Clacton railway station is currently closed after a police incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Woman airlifted to hospital and three injured in crash on blind bend

A woman was airlifted to Addenbrooke's following a crash between a light goods vehicle and a car near Eye. Picture: Franz Sidney

Rush hour A14 crash causing miles of tailbacks

The tailback on the A14 between Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds is stopping commuters Picture: LAURENCE CAWLEY

Stu says: Dobra dangerous, confident Cotter and a title chase – Town U23s win again

Armando Dobra celebrates the opening goal with Bailey Clements Picture: ROSS HALLS

Fuller Flavour: Rumours are Ipswich Town is cursed... I’m beginning to believe it!

Will Keane is floored at the DW Stadium Picture Pagepix

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Asthma is serious and can be deadly, says sufferer amid row over ‘unfair prescription charges’

Lucy Galligan had a life-threatening asthma attack in 2018. Her six-year-old daughter Rosie-Mae went and alerted neighbours who called an ambulance, which saved her life. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Rush hour A14 crash causing miles of tailbacks

The tailback on the A14 between Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds is stopping commuters Picture: LAURENCE CAWLEY

Unbroken sunshine and highs of 18C – Will we smash another weather record today?

People enjoy the sunshine in Christchurch Park, Ipswich. Picture: GRGG BROWN

Ambulance hand over times at A&E rise again in winter

Crews have 15 minutes to restock and sterilise their ambulances Picture: SU ANDERSON

‘The players here are good enough to come back if the worst happens’ - Chalobah on Town’s young guns

Trevoh Chalobah (inset) is impressed with the standard of young players at Ipswich Town
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists