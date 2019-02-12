Blues skipper Chambers: ‘I struggle to escape from the reality of the situation we are in’

Luke Chambers at the final whistle at Wigan after Town drew after a late Joe Garner equaliser for the Latics

Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers says he takes ‘personally’ the position the Club finds itself in.

Luke Chambers and Town manager Paul Lambert embrace after Town's 1-0 victory over Wigan.

Speaking in Saturday’s match day programme, the 33-year-old, who has been linked with a move Stateside to MLS side Chicago Fire with his contract up at Portman Road in the summer, admitted he was, ‘struggling to escape from the reality of the situation’, at Portman Road.

Chambers has established himself as one of Ipswich Town’s most influential captains of modern times, and is popular with fans.

He wears his heart on his sleeve and has made more than 300 appearances over the last seven years.

But he admits he has found the current campaign difficult.

“I’ve enjoyed certain times of this season,” he said.

“Can you enjoy the situation we are in? It’s tough. It’s a hard job and the way I am, I take everything home with me.

“I struggle to escape from the reality of the situation we are in. I take it personally.”

Town look set for relegation to League One, their defeat to fellow strugglers Reading at the weekend, seen by many as the final nail in the coffin. Town are 12 points off safety, with just 11 games left. They have won just three league games all season.

The Blues face two tough away trips in the next seven days – at West Brom on Saturday and at Bristol City next Tuesday night.

Injured skipper Luke Chambers makes a heart with his hands to the fans....

Blues boss Paul Lambert has said no-one at Portman Road is giving up on survival until it’s mathematically certain the team are down.

However, for Chambers it would be a first relegation in his career.

“I have never been relegated, it’s a record I’m proud of and I’ve been playing for 15 years,” he said.

“I’m one of the fortunate ones. I’m also realistic. I’m not going to lie and say I’ve not thought about what it would mean here. The ramifications will spread right across the Club.”

A pumped Luke Chambers after town's 1-0 win over Wigan Athletic in the Sky Bet Championship clash.

While the Championship table doesn’t lie, Town fans have continued to support their team in numbers – at what is a difficult time.

“The supporters have been brilliant,” Chambers said.

“It’s bizarre really, we are down at the bottom but the atmosphere is better now than sometimes when we were seventh, eighth, ninth in the league.

“Home and away it’s been amazing and if you looked at the feeling about the place on match day, you’d think, ‘that’s a club I would want to play at. It looks a good place to be.’”