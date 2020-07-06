E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Town take contract options on Nolan and Holy ahead of potential salary cap

PUBLISHED: 15:06 06 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:06 06 July 2020

Jon Nolan is now contracted at Ipswich Town until 2022. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Jon Nolan is now contracted at Ipswich Town until 2022. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Archant

Ipswich Town have announced that they have enacted the one-year extension clauses in the contracts of Jon Nolan and Tomas Holy.

Ipswich Town have extended the contract of Tomas Holy until 20222. Photo: Ross HallsIpswich Town have extended the contract of Tomas Holy until 20222. Photo: Ross Halls

The duo still had a year to left to run on their deals, but the Blues have taken up their option of increasing those until 2022.

It’s understood that the early decision to do that was based on a new salary cap potentially coming into play for League One clubs.

It’s been reported that third-tier clubs, keen to lower their spending in the wake of the coronavirus crisis, will be limited to a wage bill of £2.5m – that’s a significant cut from Town’s currently estimated £6m.

MORE: Ipswich Town keen to add a striker to squad... with Sunderland front man linked

Clubs are likely to vote on the proposal later this summer, which is expected to include exemptions for young players and those who have signed contracts prior to the cap being introduced.

Holy, 28, is the only senior goalkeeper at the club following former loanee Will Norris’ return to parent club Wolves.

Nolan, 28, is part of a squad packed with central midfielders. The former Shrewsbury man, who was signed by Paul Hurst, made 17 league starts in the 2019/20 campaign. He faces competition from Cole Skuse, Flynn Downes, Emyr Huws, Andre Dozzell, Alan Judge and Teddy Bishop, as well as emerging duo Armando Dobra and Idris El Mizouni.

-----------

Ipswich Town contracts

2021

Donacien*, Chambers, Huws, Judge*, Wilson*, Sears*, Jackson*, Bishop*, Nsiala*, Nydam*, El Mizouni*, Wright, Skuse*, Dozzell, Edwards, McGavin*, Drinan, Przybek*, Folami*, Morris*, Cotter, Clements*, Gibbs*, Andoh*, Z.Brown*, K.Brown*, Hughes*

2022

Downes*, Norwood*, Lankester*, Kenlock*, Ndaba*, Crowe*, Smith*, Simpson*, Crane*, Holy, Nolan

2023

Vincent-Young*, Dobra*

2024

Woolfenden*

*known to have a 12-month extension option

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Mouse thought to be cause of devastating fire that tore through family home

Bec Drake and her husband Colin amongst the remains of the burnt out workshop where the fire is thought to have started and spread through their home in Stanningfield. The family are having to still live in their fire damaged home as they cannot find any lodgings locally. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘The first objective is to win the league... We need to strengthen’ – O’Neill on plans for Ipswich Town to come back stronger

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans and general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill. Photo: Steve Waller

Firefighters called with 300 tonnes of wood ablaze

Fire crews have been called to Tannington after chopped wood caught fire (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Mouse thought to be cause of devastating fire that tore through family home

Bec Drake and her husband Colin amongst the remains of the burnt out workshop where the fire is thought to have started and spread through their home in Stanningfield. The family are having to still live in their fire damaged home as they cannot find any lodgings locally. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘The first objective is to win the league... We need to strengthen’ – O’Neill on plans for Ipswich Town to come back stronger

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans and general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill. Photo: Steve Waller

Firefighters called with 300 tonnes of wood ablaze

Fire crews have been called to Tannington after chopped wood caught fire (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘Impression I got was season would start on August 29 or September 12’ – MacAnthony gives EFL meeting insight

Peterborough co-owner Darragh MacAnthony. Photo: PA

Mouse thought to be cause of devastating fire that tore through family home

Bec Drake and her husband Colin amongst the remains of the burnt out workshop where the fire is thought to have started and spread through their home in Stanningfield. The family are having to still live in their fire damaged home as they cannot find any lodgings locally. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Harry Potter special effects experts launch lockdown shop

Flames systems designed by Luminous at the 2018 FA Cup at Wembley Stadium Picture: THE FA