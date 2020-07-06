Town take contract options on Nolan and Holy ahead of potential salary cap

Jon Nolan is now contracted at Ipswich Town until 2022. Picture: ROSS HALLS Archant

Ipswich Town have announced that they have enacted the one-year extension clauses in the contracts of Jon Nolan and Tomas Holy.

Ipswich Town have extended the contract of Tomas Holy until 20222. Photo: Ross Halls Ipswich Town have extended the contract of Tomas Holy until 20222. Photo: Ross Halls

The duo still had a year to left to run on their deals, but the Blues have taken up their option of increasing those until 2022.

It’s understood that the early decision to do that was based on a new salary cap potentially coming into play for League One clubs.

It’s been reported that third-tier clubs, keen to lower their spending in the wake of the coronavirus crisis, will be limited to a wage bill of £2.5m – that’s a significant cut from Town’s currently estimated £6m.

Clubs are likely to vote on the proposal later this summer, which is expected to include exemptions for young players and those who have signed contracts prior to the cap being introduced.

Holy, 28, is the only senior goalkeeper at the club following former loanee Will Norris’ return to parent club Wolves.

Nolan, 28, is part of a squad packed with central midfielders. The former Shrewsbury man, who was signed by Paul Hurst, made 17 league starts in the 2019/20 campaign. He faces competition from Cole Skuse, Flynn Downes, Emyr Huws, Andre Dozzell, Alan Judge and Teddy Bishop, as well as emerging duo Armando Dobra and Idris El Mizouni.

Ipswich Town contracts

2021

Donacien*, Chambers, Huws, Judge*, Wilson*, Sears*, Jackson*, Bishop*, Nsiala*, Nydam*, El Mizouni*, Wright, Skuse*, Dozzell, Edwards, McGavin*, Drinan, Przybek*, Folami*, Morris*, Cotter, Clements*, Gibbs*, Andoh*, Z.Brown*, K.Brown*, Hughes*

2022

Downes*, Norwood*, Lankester*, Kenlock*, Ndaba*, Crowe*, Smith*, Simpson*, Crane*, Holy, Nolan

2023

Vincent-Young*, Dobra*

2024

Woolfenden*

*known to have a 12-month extension option