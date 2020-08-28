E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Ipswich Town reject second Crystal Palace bid for Flynn Downes

PUBLISHED: 10:53 28 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:53 28 August 2020

Ipswich Town midfielder Flynn Downes has attracted Premier League interest. Photo: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town midfielder Flynn Downes has attracted Premier League interest. Photo: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town have rejected a second bid for Flynn Downes from Premier League club Crystal Palace.

The EADT and Ipswich Star understands that the Eagles’ initial offer earlier this summer was in the region of £1m and that they are now close to their valuation of £2m.

That price is way below what Town believe their rising star is worth in the current market.

National reports have suggested the Blues are ‘holding out for £4m’ for their prized asset, though it’s believed that owner Marcus Evans is determined to keep hold of the 21-year-old midfielder and will only consider a sale if the bidding gets near the £8m mark.

Whether the two clubs ultimately end up meeting somewhere in the middle prior to the domestic transfer window closing on October 11 remains to be seen.

Downes, who is a protected asset until 2023, has also been linked to West Ham and Arsenal in recent weeks, though it’s understood that neither club has made an enquiry.

Asked if he expected to be an Ipswich player this season in an interview with BBC Suffolk this week, the youngster said: “Yeah, hopefully. We’ll see. You can never say for sure, but hopefully I will be. I’ve heard little bits and bobs, but I’m just focusing on the football. That’s all I can say really. Everything will be taken care of.”

Back in June, Blues boss Paul Lambert was asked if there was a chance that the club might have to sell someone like Downes this summer.

He said: “That can happen at the best of times. Clubs can’t stop it. The money would have to be right but we also have to remember where the club is at and how things have impacted it.

“We have so much to discuss and work out what’s best for the football club but there has to be some realism there.

“As I’ve said before if someone comes in with a hell of a lot of money are we in a position to turn it down? No, we’re not.

“In my opinion Flynn’s the best midfielder in the league.”

Back in January, when Premier League club Sheffield United were reportedly set to make a £3m bid for Luke Woolfenden, Lambert said: “You can put another three in front of that and then I might think. Three million?! Three million doesn’t even buy you a flake! There’s absolutely no chance whatsoever that would ever happen.

“The big lad is playing fantastically well, everybody knows it. Three million? No way. Put it this way, I won’t let the same mistakes happen like happened with (Adam) Webster and the boy (Matt) Clarke, that’s for sure.”

Eagles boss Roy Hodgson is looking to sign players that can be developed this transfer window.

Palace have today signed hotly-tipped England U21 attacker Eberechi Eze from Championship club QPR in a deal said to be worth £16m plus add-ons.

The South London club have already signed England U20 full-back Nathan Ferguson from West Brom.

Cyclists told they could be trespassing if riding on footpaths after Griff Rhys Jones row

Griff Rhys Jones was infuriated by the cyclists who came through his garden on the Stour to Orwell Walk public footpath at high speeds during lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed: Suffolk's most expensive villages to buy a home

Kersey is the third most-expensive village to buy a home in in Suffolk, with an average house price of £624,457. Picture: Getty Images

A14 closed for over five hours after serious crash between two lorries

The A14 closed after two lorries collided Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

'Likely' that parts of Suffolk will be hit by second coronavirus spike this winter

Experts have predicted when a second coronavirus wave could arrive in Suffolk (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man dies after two lorries collide on A14

Lorries tailed back for miles on the A14 following the collision Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

