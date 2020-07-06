E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Holy contract extended by further year

PUBLISHED: 10:00 06 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:03 06 July 2020

Ipswich Town have taken up their 12-month extension option in Tomas Holy's contract. Photo: Pagepix

Ipswich Town have taken up their option to extend goalkeeper Tomas Holy’s contract by a further year, we understand.

The giant Czech stopper signed on a free transfer from Gillingham last summer, originally on a two-year contract but with the option for a third.

The club are understood to have now triggered that option, meaning Holy is contracted to at Portman Road until the summer of 2022.

MORE: ‘There is no massive urgency there’ – O’Neill on whether Downes will be next to sign long-term deal

The 28-year-old made 25 appearances for the Blues in all competitions last season as he battled Wolves loanee Will Norris for the starting job, quickly becoming a favourite with supporters thanks to his infectious character and impressive early-season displays.

Town could be in the market for a second senior goalkeeper this summer to offer competition to Holy, with Northampton’s David Cornell linked on three occasions, but there is every chance the club could enter next season with Holy as their undisputed No.1.

One reason for taking Holy’s contract option now could be to help battle the impending League One salary cap, which could potentially limit clubs to a wage bill of no more than £2.5m a season.

MORE: ‘The first objective is to win the league... We need to strengthen’ – O’Neill on plans for Ipswich Town to come back stronger

Clubs are likely to vote on the proposal later this summer, which is expected to include exemptions for young players and those who have signed contracts prior to the cap being introduced.

Though the Blues have cut their wage bill significantly over the last two summers, thanks to high profile departures and largescale wage cuts following relegation, they are believed to be paying in the region of £6m a year in wages.

A total of 28 Ipswich players are due to be out-of-contract next summer, with the vast majority of those having extension options in their deals.

Ipswich Town contracts

2021

Donacien*, Chambers, Huws, Judge*, Wilson*, Sears*, Jackson*, Nolan*, Bishop*, Nsiala*, Nydam*, El Mizouni*, Wright, Skuse*, Dozzell, Edwards, McGavin*, Drinan, Przybek*, Folami*, Morris*, Cotter, Clements*, Gibbs*, Andoh*, Z.Brown*, K.Brown*, Hughes*

2022

Downes*, Norwood*, Lankester*, Kenlock*, Ndaba*, Crowe*, Smith*, Simpson*, Crane*, Holy

2023

Vincent-Young*, Dobra*

2024

Woolfenden*

*known to have a 12-month extension option

