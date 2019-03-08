Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer
Video

Watch: A-Z of Ipswich Town - R is for Sir Bobby Robson

PUBLISHED: 15:00 19 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:08 19 July 2019

Sir Bobby Robson, pictured at his desk at Portman Road, is an Ipswich Town legend

Sir Bobby Robson, pictured at his desk at Portman Road, is an Ipswich Town legend

PA Archive/PA Images

Every week during the off-season, we're bringing you a video series looking at the A-Z of Ipswich Town history - and today we've reached the letter R.

Of course, R can only be for the legendary Sir Bobby Robson.

Back in 1969, when he was just plain old Bobby Robson, he swept into Portman Road and ignited what would be the best spell in club history, bringing future legends through the ranks and signing icons like Arnold Muhren and Frans Thijssen.

MORE: Seven things we could learn from Town's clash at Colchester

After lifting the Texaco Cup with a win over fierce rivals Norwich City, Bobby's Blues would go on to claim the FA Cup in 1978 with a famous upset triumph over Arsenal at Wembley, before European glory three years later in the UEFA Cup.

And of course it wasn't just at Town that Robson enjoyed success - he went on to famously lead England to the semi-finals of Italia '90, before going on to manage European giants Barcelona, Porto and PSV Eindhoven and going 'home' to guide Newcastle United to consecutive top four finishes in the Premier League.

MORE: Triple injury blow for Town

Robson died, aged 76, in 2009.

He is, simply, one of the greatest managers football has ever seen.

- What are your memories of Sir Bobby? Let us know below!

Topic Tags:

Most Read

WATCH: Spectacular footage of huge crop fire on the edge of Ipswich

Fire crews are battling a huge field fire near Ipswich Picture: STEVE HAYWARD

How will you get to Ipswich’s Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran concert?

Residents of this area of the town will be sent permits to allow them to access their homes during the closure for the Ed Sheeran concerts. Picture: Google Maps/Ipswich Council

Who has bought this award-winning Suffolk pub?

The Crown, in Stoke-by-Nayland, has been sold to The Chestnut Group. Photo: Erin Freeman.

Bid for 2,700-home new ‘garden village’ labelled ‘unwanted urban sprawl’

CGI indicative images of the early proposals for the Orwell Green Garden Village development Picture: GLADMAN

Man arrested after A14 police chase drama

King Edward VI School in Bury St Edmunds was broken into Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

WATCH: Spectacular footage of huge crop fire on the edge of Ipswich

Fire crews are battling a huge field fire near Ipswich Picture: STEVE HAYWARD

How will you get to Ipswich’s Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran concert?

Residents of this area of the town will be sent permits to allow them to access their homes during the closure for the Ed Sheeran concerts. Picture: Google Maps/Ipswich Council

Who has bought this award-winning Suffolk pub?

The Crown, in Stoke-by-Nayland, has been sold to The Chestnut Group. Photo: Erin Freeman.

Bid for 2,700-home new ‘garden village’ labelled ‘unwanted urban sprawl’

CGI indicative images of the early proposals for the Orwell Green Garden Village development Picture: GLADMAN

Man arrested after A14 police chase drama

King Edward VI School in Bury St Edmunds was broken into Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Public warned not to approach prison absconder

Darren Weinling is said to have absconded from Hollesley Bay prison. He has links to Ipswich and London Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Watch: A-Z of Ipswich Town - R is for Sir Bobby Robson

Sir Bobby Robson, pictured at his desk at Portman Road, is an Ipswich Town legend

Why Joanne Smith is a national hero

Dc Joanne Smith receives her bravery award from National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC) chairman Martin Hewitt Picture: MARTIS MEDIA

Investigation continues into death of baby boy in Clacton

Police are investigating the death of a baby boy at an address in Gerard Road, Clacton Picture: ESSEX POLICE

‘Hand in your guns’ - Suffolk police back national firearms surrender

Suffolk police are urging anyone with an unlicenced gun to hand them in - as a national firearms surrender is launched Picture: SUPPLIED BY NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK POLICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists