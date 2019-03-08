Video

Watch: A-Z of Ipswich Town - R is for Sir Bobby Robson

Sir Bobby Robson, pictured at his desk at Portman Road, is an Ipswich Town legend PA Archive/PA Images

Every week during the off-season, we're bringing you a video series looking at the A-Z of Ipswich Town history - and today we've reached the letter R.

Of course, R can only be for the legendary Sir Bobby Robson.

Back in 1969, when he was just plain old Bobby Robson, he swept into Portman Road and ignited what would be the best spell in club history, bringing future legends through the ranks and signing icons like Arnold Muhren and Frans Thijssen.

After lifting the Texaco Cup with a win over fierce rivals Norwich City, Bobby's Blues would go on to claim the FA Cup in 1978 with a famous upset triumph over Arsenal at Wembley, before European glory three years later in the UEFA Cup.

And of course it wasn't just at Town that Robson enjoyed success - he went on to famously lead England to the semi-finals of Italia '90, before going on to manage European giants Barcelona, Porto and PSV Eindhoven and going 'home' to guide Newcastle United to consecutive top four finishes in the Premier League.

Robson died, aged 76, in 2009.

He is, simply, one of the greatest managers football has ever seen.

