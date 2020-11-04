E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Town fined and Lambert charged by FA after ‘mass confrontation’ at Lincoln

PUBLISHED: 13:29 04 November 2020 | UPDATED: 13:34 04 November 2020

Jon Nolan's red card provoked a flare-up of tempers at Lincoln City Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Ipswich Town have been fined £2,500 after a ‘mass confrontation’ between players in the loss at Lincoln City last month, while boss Paul Lambert has been charged with impromper conduct by the FA.

The Ipswich management team are not happy with the officials at Lincoln City. Picture PagepixThe Ipswich management team are not happy with the officials at Lincoln City. Picture Pagepix

Players from Town and the Imps came together in a flare-up after Blues midfielder Jon Nolan was shown a straight red card late in the 1-0 Lincoln win.

MORE: ‘We never lost to Lincoln, we lost to the guy in the middle’ – Lambert shown red card after 1-0 loss

And Town have now been fined £2,500 by the FA for ‘failing to ensure that their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion’ – a breach of FA Rule E20 – with the Imps fined £2,000 after they successfully contested the standard penalty.

Lambert was also shown a red card at the end of the game, serving a one-match touchline ban after venting his frustrations at referee Kevin Johnson over his decision to award what turned out to be a decisive penalty to Lincoln.

Jon Nolan gets consolation from his manager after he was shown a red card at Lincoln City. Picture PagepixJon Nolan gets consolation from his manager after he was shown a red card at Lincoln City. Picture Pagepix

The Town boss has now been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3 for his comments in the media following the game, which it’s claimed constitute improper conduct.

Lambert has until Friday to respond and is expected to explain his comments to a FA disciplinary panel in person.

MORE: Red card? Penalty? Watch the Town v Sunderland highlights and make your mind up

After the game, he said: “I’ve never seen anything like that in a game of football in all my time. I think whoever is head of the referees should look at that. But they walk away no issues.

“They were two clear fouls on (Teddy) Bishop here, 100 per cent (prior to the penalty). There were some incredible decisions. I’m flabbergasted. But he gets in his nice car and drives away.

“It was dreadful. It’s professional football. That standard is not acceptable. We never lost to Lincoln, we lost to the guy in the middle. I don’t know his name. I just think it was dreadful.”





