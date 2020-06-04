‘I hope I’m wrong’ - Lambert expects League One season to be cancelled next week

Paul Lambert expects the League One season to be cancelled next week. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert is expecting the League One season to be cancelled next week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Paul Lambert's Blues will drop to 11th using a points-per-game formula. Picture: STEVE WALLER Paul Lambert's Blues will drop to 11th using a points-per-game formula. Picture: STEVE WALLER

An EFL meeting on Tuesday is likely to lead to the campaign being curtailed, with the final standings being decided by a points-per-game system.

The play-offs are likely to be played with four teams as planned and, despite proposals for an expanded promotion competition, Ipswich will not qualify given they will slip to 11th using the formula.

When clubs are polled, Lambert and the Blues will vote for the season’s fixtures to be played out in full but are almost certain to not take the field again, with a tight vote expected to go narrowly in favour of ending the season.

“I think they’ll go points per game, that’s my gut feeling,” Lambert told Sky Sports News. “I hope I’m wrong, I’d love to play the season out but I don’t know the cut-off point and how late it’s going to carry on.

“I’m not an advocate of the points per game thing at all, I don’t think that’s a good way but if it happens like that you have to accept it.

MORE: EFL and clubs to ‘consider proposals’ as decision on League One season delayed further

You may also want to watch:

“It’s been going on too long, virtually every other league knows what’s happening. Our league at the minute just doesn’t know.”

League One remains split, with those in automatic promotion places likely to vote for the season to end, those in play-off contention hoping for it to continue and the vast majority of the bottom half of the table against the idea of returning to play on financial grounds.

“I totally get teams looking at their own thing, I totally get it,”Lambert said. “That’s why I think whatever decision they make, just make it and if it’s good or bad for you, you have to accept it because everybody across the board is the same.

“The same in the Premier League, the teams in the bottom three don’t want relegation, the top teams want to finish it. Everybody’s doing exactly the same. It’s the same in Germany, I’ve some friends in the Bundesliga and it’s the same, they want to try and finish it and teams don’t want to do it because of relegation.

MORE: ‘It’s lovely to talk to him’ - Town fan John, 73, on his weekly lockdown chats with star Vincent-Young

“I get the self-interest part of it but I think the frustrating thing for us is the decision on what we’re doing.”

If the season was to resume, Lambert still believes his side could make a late run at promotion despite their slide down the table.

“We’re not too far off it and we’ll have everybody fit,” he said. “You’ll be playing on a level playing field because you won’t have any fans but everybody would love to get the season finished but the longer this goes on I’m just not convinced it can happen.”