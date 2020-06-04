E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘I hope I’m wrong’ - Lambert expects League One season to be cancelled next week

PUBLISHED: 12:19 04 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:19 04 June 2020

Paul Lambert expects the League One season to be cancelled next week. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Paul Lambert expects the League One season to be cancelled next week. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert is expecting the League One season to be cancelled next week.

Paul Lambert's Blues will drop to 11th using a points-per-game formula. Picture: STEVE WALLERPaul Lambert's Blues will drop to 11th using a points-per-game formula. Picture: STEVE WALLER

An EFL meeting on Tuesday is likely to lead to the campaign being curtailed, with the final standings being decided by a points-per-game system.

The play-offs are likely to be played with four teams as planned and, despite proposals for an expanded promotion competition, Ipswich will not qualify given they will slip to 11th using the formula.

When clubs are polled, Lambert and the Blues will vote for the season’s fixtures to be played out in full but are almost certain to not take the field again, with a tight vote expected to go narrowly in favour of ending the season.

“I think they’ll go points per game, that’s my gut feeling,” Lambert told Sky Sports News. “I hope I’m wrong, I’d love to play the season out but I don’t know the cut-off point and how late it’s going to carry on.

“I’m not an advocate of the points per game thing at all, I don’t think that’s a good way but if it happens like that you have to accept it.

MORE: EFL and clubs to ‘consider proposals’ as decision on League One season delayed further

You may also want to watch:

“It’s been going on too long, virtually every other league knows what’s happening. Our league at the minute just doesn’t know.”

League One remains split, with those in automatic promotion places likely to vote for the season to end, those in play-off contention hoping for it to continue and the vast majority of the bottom half of the table against the idea of returning to play on financial grounds.

“I totally get teams looking at their own thing, I totally get it,”Lambert said. “That’s why I think whatever decision they make, just make it and if it’s good or bad for you, you have to accept it because everybody across the board is the same.

“The same in the Premier League, the teams in the bottom three don’t want relegation, the top teams want to finish it. Everybody’s doing exactly the same. It’s the same in Germany, I’ve some friends in the Bundesliga and it’s the same, they want to try and finish it and teams don’t want to do it because of relegation.

MORE: ‘It’s lovely to talk to him’ - Town fan John, 73, on his weekly lockdown chats with star Vincent-Young

“I get the self-interest part of it but I think the frustrating thing for us is the decision on what we’re doing.”

If the season was to resume, Lambert still believes his side could make a late run at promotion despite their slide down the table.

“We’re not too far off it and we’ll have everybody fit,” he said. “You’ll be playing on a level playing field because you won’t have any fans but everybody would love to get the season finished but the longer this goes on I’m just not convinced it can happen.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘Everyone is worried things are happening too quickly’: Suffolk coast’s fears on lockdown easing

The seafront in Southwold. More people have been returning to beaches after the lockdown was eased. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Cause of ‘devastating’ fire which destroyed five beach huts remains unknown

The fire at Wrabness beach destroyed five beach huts and damaged two others, leaving owners devastated. Picture: MATT COLEMAN

Father, 43, dies after being rushed to hospital with suspected coronavirus

John Chapman worked as a carer in Felixstowe for over a decade and dedicated many years of his life as the manager of Bluebird Care Home. Picture: CHAPMAN FAMILY

11 more die with coronavirus at Suffolk’s care homes

Eleven people died in Suffolk's care home after contracting coronavirus in the past week, the CQC said Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Rain at last! Days of unbroken sunshine to end with wet weather

Rain is on the way in Suffolk and Essex after weeks of warm weather Picture: CARL HARLOTT

Most Read

‘Everyone is worried things are happening too quickly’: Suffolk coast’s fears on lockdown easing

The seafront in Southwold. More people have been returning to beaches after the lockdown was eased. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Cause of ‘devastating’ fire which destroyed five beach huts remains unknown

The fire at Wrabness beach destroyed five beach huts and damaged two others, leaving owners devastated. Picture: MATT COLEMAN

Father, 43, dies after being rushed to hospital with suspected coronavirus

John Chapman worked as a carer in Felixstowe for over a decade and dedicated many years of his life as the manager of Bluebird Care Home. Picture: CHAPMAN FAMILY

11 more die with coronavirus at Suffolk’s care homes

Eleven people died in Suffolk's care home after contracting coronavirus in the past week, the CQC said Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Rain at last! Days of unbroken sunshine to end with wet weather

Rain is on the way in Suffolk and Essex after weeks of warm weather Picture: CARL HARLOTT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Like living in a movie’ - neighbours react after major police incident

Police allegedly searching a house after an incident near NRG Fitness. PICTURE: Hermione Way

Goodwill gesture or safety hazard? Rainbow-painted bridge to be restored to original colour

The Shingle Street bridge was painted in various colours Picture: SUPPLIED BY HOLLESLEY PC

Public libraries set to reopen by July

Bruce Leeke is chief executive of Suffolk Libraries. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I hope I’m wrong’ - Lambert expects League One season to be cancelled next week

Paul Lambert expects the League One season to be cancelled next week. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Logistics firm keeps forward momentum with “plan and invest” strategy

Cory Brothers group managing director Peter Wilson, who is pursuing an outward-looking strategy for the company Picture: MIKE BOWDEN
Drive 24