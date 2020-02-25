'We're still going for the same thing... but we have to be better' - Earl insists Town still believe in promotion push

Josh Earl still believes in Ipswich Town's promotion bid. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Stephen Waller

Josh Earl has insisted the Ipswich Town squad still believe they can win promotion this season.

Josh Earl pictured after the final whistle of the defeat by Oxford. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Josh Earl pictured after the final whistle of the defeat by Oxford. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Defeat at home to Oxford on Saturday was another blow to the Blues' bid to reach the top six, with Paul Lambert's side now eighth, two points away from the final play-off place with the majority of sides around them holding games in hand.

But, with 11 games still to go and a favourable run-in ahead of them, the Preston loanee has insisted the players maintain belief they can be in the promotion mix come the end of the season.

"We're still going for the same thing," Earl said. "We still have 11 games left to play and a lot of points left to play for.

"Three points needed again next week, it's a massive game. But we have to be better.

"I can't put my finger on the issue and I'm not going to point any fingers at my team-mates. As a defence we have to defend better and as an attack we need to take more chances.

"Of course I understand the fans' frustration because we're all as frustrated as the fans are. We understand they come and support us every week and we appreciate that a lot.

"We have to be better for ourselves and we have to be better for the staff and for the fans as well. It's tough. We have to bounce back now."

Seven of those remaining 11 games are at Portman Road, with Earl admitting the Blues must raise their performances levels in a similar way so many visiting sides have been credited with doing in Suffolk this season.

"They raise their game when they come to places like this but we should as well," Earl said. "It's a massive club with a massive stadium and a massive fanbase.

Josh Earl and Luke Woolfenden involved as tempers flare towards the end of the Oxford United match. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Josh Earl and Luke Woolfenden involved as tempers flare towards the end of the Oxford United match. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

"Of course people want to come and play here but we need to play like we're playing for a massive club and we have to play better.

"We're a massive team and a massive club with some unbelievable players who can win games all the time, so we need to go back to the training ground and rectify mistakes being made.

"The mood's fine and we're all still aspiring to the same thing - we all still have to believe because there's no point not believing. If we don't we have no chance."