'Terrible gaffe on Saturday but I think he deserves a bit of loyalty' - Town fans debate Chambers' place in team after mistake

PUBLISHED: 11:59 12 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:59 12 August 2019

Luke Chambers' mistake against Sunderland has got fans talking. Picture: ITFC

Archant

Ipswich Town fans have been taking to social media to discuss whether or not skipper Luke Chambers should be dropped after his gaffe on Saturday saw Sunderland equalise and grab a point.

Skipper Luke Chambers with his hands on his hips after a mistake lead to Sunderland's equaliser in the 1-1 draw. Picture: STEVE WALLERSkipper Luke Chambers with his hands on his hips after a mistake lead to Sunderland's equaliser in the 1-1 draw. Picture: STEVE WALLER

The mistake has sparked further debate around a player who's split opinion in recent seasons.

The Blues dominated the opening half in front of a vocal crowd numbering more than 24,000 and led through Luke Garbutt's cool finish (15), but the Black Cats came back into the match after the restart and levelled things up when Chambers was robbed of possession on the byline allowing Marc McNulty to tee up Lynden Gooch (64).

MORE: North Stander - Why I'd stick with Chambers

After the game, boss Paul Lambert said: "Dear oh dear. First half was absolutely brilliant. It was chance, chance, chance. The play was excellent. The atmosphere was brilliant. Everything was great. We got the goal, which we thoroughly deserved. There wasn't one problem in the game. Not one.

"Then we lose a goal to a mistake. The mistake was terrible. It was a terrible mistake. What's been said remains in the dressing room, but he knows himself what's happened."

MORE: 'It was a terrible mistake' - Lambert rues Chambers' error in draw with Sunderland

Most fans on social media seem to be behind the Town captain - here's a selection of what's being said.

