‘We fought to the very end. So glad we came away with something’ - Town fans react to draw with Stoke City

Town fans react to draw with Stoke City at Portman Road Picture: @PETECARR14

Ipswich Town fans have been reacting to this afernoon’s 1-1 draw with Stoke City at Portman Road.

The visitors opened the scoring just before half-time,after a mix-up in Town’s defence which saw Jonas Knudsen head a backpass beyond goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski, giving James McClean an easy tap-in.

It looked to be all three points for Stoke but Will Keane nodded home Alan Judge’s inswinging corner in the 92nd minute to rescue a point for the Blues at Portman Road.

MATCH REPORT: Ipswich Town 1-1 Stoke City

Results elsewhere mean the gap to safety is cut to nine points, with only 13 games now remaining and Town travel to Wigan next weekend.

