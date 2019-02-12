Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer
Opinion

‘We fought to the very end. So glad we came away with something’ - Town fans react to draw with Stoke City

PUBLISHED: 18:06 16 February 2019

Town fans react to draw with Stoke City at Portman Road Picture: @PETECARR14

Town fans react to draw with Stoke City at Portman Road Picture: @PETECARR14

Ipswich Town fans have been reacting to this afernoon’s 1-1 draw with Stoke City at Portman Road.

The visitors opened the scoring just before half-time,after a mix-up in Town’s defence which saw Jonas Knudsen head a backpass beyond goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski, giving James McClean an easy tap-in.

It looked to be all three points for Stoke but Will Keane nodded home Alan Judge’s inswinging corner in the 92nd minute to rescue a point for the Blues at Portman Road.

MATCH REPORT: Ipswich Town 1-1 Stoke City

Results elsewhere mean the gap to safety is cut to nine points, with only 13 games now remaining and Town travel to Wigan next weekend.

For all the latest Ipswich Town news, views, videos and much more....

Follow us on TWITTER

Like us on FACEBOOK

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man found dead after being stabbed in the back

Police at the scene of the incident in Ryegate Road Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

‘That’s unbelievable why that happened’ – Lambert on Martyn Waghorn’s return to Ipswich Town with Derby County

Ipswich Town sold Martyn Waghorn to Derby County for an initial £5m last summer following his 16-goal debut season. He returns to Portman Road for the first time tonight. Photo: PA

Read the transcript of TalkTalk’s ‘exasperating’ customer service in online chat

Keith Poulson, 69, who lives near Beccles, has revealed his exasperating two-hour long online chat with TalkTalk Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Tributes to inspirational young chef who died in fire next to football pitch

Leon Clark Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

‘Don’t do it in front of 25,000 people – do it inside, then we’ll see’ – Lambert says Norwich coach challenged him to fight

Paul Lambert is held back as tempers flare up just before half-time at Carrow Road. The Town boss was sent off as a result. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Most Read

Teenage woman dies in crash between car and cement mixer

#includeImage($article, 225)

Mystery phenomenon affects cars in Norfolk town

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘It was like Fyre Festival’ - hundreds of families demand refund over Fortnite festival flop

#includeImage($article, 225)

Fatal crash reignites concerns over one road access to housing estate

#includeImage($article, 225)

Missing Lowestoft teenage girl last seen on Valentine’s Day

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Plans set to be approved for £3 million youth and arts centre in Woodbridge

An architect's CGI image of how the new Jetty Lane centre could look Picture: CONFABRICOR

‘We fought to the very end. So glad we came away with something’ - Town fans react to draw with Stoke City

Town fans react to draw with Stoke City at Portman Road Picture: @PETECARR14

‘No more than we deserved’ – Lambert on Keane’s late leveller against Stoke

Town manager Paul Lambert looks on during the Ipswich Town v Stoke City match. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Player ratings: Judge the star man again after a goal Knudsen and Bialkowski will want to forget

Bartosz Bialkowski makes a save early on. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

‘I think it’s a good point’ – U’s boss McGreal after 1-1 draw at Macclesfield

U's boss John McGreal and Macclesfield manager Sol Campbell. Picture: STEVE WALLER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists