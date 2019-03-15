Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer
Video

Watch: Ipswich Town Group Chat – Keane’s return, Chambers’ future, season ticket prices and Forest predictions

15 March, 2019 - 16:17
Mark Heath, Stuart Watson and Andy Warren host another episode of Ipswich Town Group Chat

Mark Heath, Stuart Watson and Andy Warren host another episode of Ipswich Town Group Chat

Archant

Stuart Watson, Andy Warren and Mark Heath are back to discuss all the latest Ipswich Town news ahead of the Blues’ clash with Nottingham Forest tomorrow.

The boys chat about Roy Keane’s first trip back to Portman Road since he departed as Town boss back in 2011 – after that famous gesture to a fan on the touchline – plus ex-Town hitman Daryl Murphy’s return too.

MORE: ‘Not many people see that side of Roy’ - Judge on Keane

They take a look at what season ticket prices could be for next season, the future of inspirational skipper Luke Chambers, what a Town team could look like in League One and much more.

MORE: Cole Skuse big interview

As ever, there’s plenty of your questions answered too, plus predictions for the Forest game!

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Care home residents send ‘thank you’ card to Theresa May for her work on Brexit

Margery Girling House, Felixstowe residents Shealagh Watkins and Don Garfield-Smith organised the thank you card to Theresa May following Tuesday night's Brexit meaningful vote. Pictures: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to ‘very strong winds’

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Storm Gareth: High winds to whip Suffolk today

High winds are expected in Suffolk today, with Southwold, pictured, likely to be battered by waves Picture: SIMON PARKER

Couple plan to bring ‘fun factor’ back to town after taking on storm-hit play centre

Layden-Grant and Frances Seymour are bringing the Fun Factory in Saxmundham back to life after it was devastated by a storm back in January 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Café owner fined £1,000 after mould, flies and old meat found on site

Richard Bird, 72, pleaded guilty to breaking 17 food regulations and four health and safety rules Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Care home residents send ‘thank you’ card to Theresa May for her work on Brexit

Margery Girling House, Felixstowe residents Shealagh Watkins and Don Garfield-Smith organised the thank you card to Theresa May following Tuesday night's Brexit meaningful vote. Pictures: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to ‘very strong winds’

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Storm Gareth: High winds to whip Suffolk today

High winds are expected in Suffolk today, with Southwold, pictured, likely to be battered by waves Picture: SIMON PARKER

Couple plan to bring ‘fun factor’ back to town after taking on storm-hit play centre

Layden-Grant and Frances Seymour are bringing the Fun Factory in Saxmundham back to life after it was devastated by a storm back in January 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Café owner fined £1,000 after mould, flies and old meat found on site

Richard Bird, 72, pleaded guilty to breaking 17 food regulations and four health and safety rules Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

The killers of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens: Who are they?

Five people found guilty for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens: Clockwise, from top left: Kyreis Davies, Callum Plaats (convicted of manslaughter), Isaac Calver, Adebayo Amusa, Aristote Yenge

Tribute to the men who had to tell us to ‘bring out your dead’

Robert Crook, town crier and bill-poster of Bury St Edmunds in 1898

Ceremony marks official opening of search team’s new base

Andy King, Chairman of Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue (SULSAR) with volunteers outside their new headquarters. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Watch: Ipswich Town Group Chat – Keane’s return, Chambers’ future, season ticket prices and Forest predictions

Mark Heath, Stuart Watson and Andy Warren host another episode of Ipswich Town Group Chat

Do you know someone who deserves a good deed?

The Arc shopping centre in Bury St Edmunds is celebrating ten years with a special 10 Good Deeds promotion. Centre manager Abbie Panks, left, and staff at the shopping centre Picture: IAN BURT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists