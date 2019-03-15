Video

Watch: Ipswich Town Group Chat – Keane’s return, Chambers’ future, season ticket prices and Forest predictions

Mark Heath, Stuart Watson and Andy Warren host another episode of Ipswich Town Group Chat Archant

Stuart Watson, Andy Warren and Mark Heath are back to discuss all the latest Ipswich Town news ahead of the Blues’ clash with Nottingham Forest tomorrow.

The boys chat about Roy Keane’s first trip back to Portman Road since he departed as Town boss back in 2011 – after that famous gesture to a fan on the touchline – plus ex-Town hitman Daryl Murphy’s return too.

They take a look at what season ticket prices could be for next season, the future of inspirational skipper Luke Chambers, what a Town team could look like in League One and much more.

As ever, there’s plenty of your questions answered too, plus predictions for the Forest game!