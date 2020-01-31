Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with deadline day move for Dutch Scunthorpe striker van Veen

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Scunthorpe striker Kevin van Veen (left). Picture: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Ipswich Town have been linked with a deadline day move for Scunthorpe United striker Kevin van Veen.

The Dutchman is currently in his second spell with Scunthorpe and has 14 goals to his name so far this season, all of which came under former Town boss Paul Hurst before he was fired on Wednesday.

He has been linked with the move by Football Insider journalist Pete O'Rourke who claims Sunderland and Blackpool are also looking at the frontman.

The 28-year-old was with Northampton prior to returning to Scunthorpe, having previously turned out for a string of clubs in his homeland. He's contracted until the summer of 2021.

Ipswich are well-stocked in the striker department, with James Norwood on 10 goals, Kayden Jackson on nine and Will Keane on six. Freddie Sears is also on his way back following a long-term injury.

Speaking the morning, Ipswich boss Paul Lambert admitted deadline day was likely to be a quiet one for the Blues but didn't completely rule out incoming business.

"We can't go out and buy," Lambert said.

"I've enquired about a few loans to see if people can come in and help but the money is incredible on some of them so it won't be feasible really, unless something pops up."

Josh Earl is so far the only player to have arrived at Portman Road during the January transfer window.