Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer
Video

'We have to rebuild from top to bottom' - Town boss Lambert on challenge ahead of Blues

29 May, 2019 - 16:55
Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert says the club needs to rebuild from top to bottom to ensure long-term success. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert says the club needs to rebuild from top to bottom to ensure long-term success. Picture: STEVE WALLER

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert says getting the club back into the Championship is his top priority - but short term success is just the start of the rebuilding process.

Town will play in the third tier of English football for the first time since 1957 next season, having been relegated rock bottom of the Championship in the catastrophic campaign just gone.

MORE: Exclusive - Town win race for 32-goal striker Norwood

But the Blues' manager, who has done much to reconnect the famous old club and its fans despite the struggles on the pitch, insists that bouncing back up from League One at the first time of asking is only the start of his mission.

"Our first target is to get back to the Championship," Lambert told the club website.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Donacien will get chance to win right back spot

"It's going to be tough. There are some big clubs in the division and when you look at the budget Sunderland have got, we will be nowhere near that.

"That's the challenge for us but success for me also means about the long term, putting an infrastructure in place for the next six years, not six weeks or six months.

MORE: Potential defender targets for Town this summer

"We have to rebuild from top to bottom, on and off the pitch. The standards have dropped for a club of this stature and with the history behind it.

"It's a big job, a huge job to turn things around. It's a challenge we will take on though."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Norwood agrees three-year Ipswich deal with move for 32-goal striker close to completion

James Norwood celebrates Tranmere's promotion at Wembley. Picture: PA

More than 100 jobs to go at Suffolk factory

The Bosch Lawn & Garden factory in Stowmarket in 2014. Bosch has announced manufacturing is to end and production instead move to Hungary, with dozens of jobs to be lost in Suffolk. . Arno van der Kloot (manufacturing operations director)(left) and Peter Fouquet (head of Bosch UK).

Ipswich Town could be set for £1m+ windfall if Matt Clarke joins Brighton

Matt Clarke was Portsmouth's star man this season as they won the Checkatrade Trophy and finished fourth in league One. Photo: PA

Queues on A12 after driver ditches caravan

A caravan was abandonded by one driver on the A12 near Colchester on Bank Holiday Monday Picture: JON MCDONALD

League One line-up confirmed: A look at mileage, early odds, star men and some familiar faces

Sunderland's Lee Cattermole (left) appears dejected after yesterday's League One Play-Off Final defeat to Charlton. Photo: PA

Most Read

Norwood agrees three-year Ipswich deal with move for 32-goal striker close to completion

James Norwood celebrates Tranmere's promotion at Wembley. Picture: PA

More than 100 jobs to go at Suffolk factory

The Bosch Lawn & Garden factory in Stowmarket in 2014. Bosch has announced manufacturing is to end and production instead move to Hungary, with dozens of jobs to be lost in Suffolk. . Arno van der Kloot (manufacturing operations director)(left) and Peter Fouquet (head of Bosch UK).

Ipswich Town could be set for £1m+ windfall if Matt Clarke joins Brighton

Matt Clarke was Portsmouth's star man this season as they won the Checkatrade Trophy and finished fourth in league One. Photo: PA

Queues on A12 after driver ditches caravan

A caravan was abandonded by one driver on the A12 near Colchester on Bank Holiday Monday Picture: JON MCDONALD

League One line-up confirmed: A look at mileage, early odds, star men and some familiar faces

Sunderland's Lee Cattermole (left) appears dejected after yesterday's League One Play-Off Final defeat to Charlton. Photo: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Crowds heading to Suffolk Show as weather provides the perfect boost

The showground from the 60-foot tower. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Blotty the lamb wins sheep prize at Suffolk Show

Sheep farmer Andrew Pinny, and son Freddie, with their five month old Suffolk ram which was named Suffolk breed champion at the Suffolk Show 2019. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Suffolk Show 2019: From sausages to gin, amazing range of food and drink on offer at show

Delyth Owen from Adnams Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Lorry driver arrested following death of cyclist

Flowers have been placed at the scene of the fatal collision. Picture: Archant

Donacien to get chance to win Ipswich Town right-back spot next season

Janoi Donacien will get the chance to fight for the Ipswich Town right-back slot this summer. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists