'Renewed... all aboard the tractor' - season ticket sales near 8,000 on day one as 400 new fans sign up

PUBLISHED: 08:54 24 April 2019 | UPDATED: 08:56 24 April 2019

Town fans during the lap of appreciation. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Town fans during the lap of appreciation. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Ipswich Town have gained 400 new season ticket holders on the opening day of sales.

Town fans during the lap of appreciation. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

The Blues released their prices for the 2019/20 last Wednesday, with sales beginning yesterday.

The club have had a base of 10,200 season ticket holders during this season, with that number steadily declining in recent years.

Next season's tickets have been reduced by 12.5%, with further discounts on offer should a series of targets be met.

A town fan during the lap of appreciation. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

The club revealed that a total 7,818 were sold on the opening day, the majority of which made up of supporters whose tickets automatically renew due to the fact they have paid by direct debit.

But there were also 400 new sales, many of which were supporters becoming season ticket holders again having previously given up their seats.

Should 12,000 season tickets be sold, all supporters will receive an extra 10% discount. That goes up to 15% for 13,000 and 20% for 14,000.

Should Ipswich win promotion next season, all fans will then have the final price they pay frozen for the club's return to the Championship in 2020/21.

