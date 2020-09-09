‘We are quietly optimistic’ - Adminstrators hope Wigan will get green light to play Town
PUBLISHED: 14:26 09 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:26 09 September 2020
PA Wire/PA Images
Administrators for crisis club Wigan Athletic are “quietly optimistic” permission will be granted to start their League One campaign at Ipswich Town on Sunday as planned.
The Latics, who were relegated last season after a 12-point deduction for being placed in administration, are seeking a buyer to secure their long-term future.
The club, who have sold off a number of key players - including striker Kieffer Moore, a former Town player – started their competitive campaign with a 3-2 defeat to Fleetwood in the Carabao Cup at the weekend, and are due to face Town on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.
Administrators have informed the EFL they believe they are in a position where they can proceed.
A statement from Begbies Traynor said: “The joint administrators recently met with representatives of the EFL for permission from them to start the season on September 13, 2020.
“We are informed that the board of the EFL are meeting later this week and one of the items is to consider this request.
“We have kept the EFL informed of the progress of selling the club and we are quietly optimistic that this permission will be given.”
