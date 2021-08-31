News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Championship side show interest in Town youngster Baggott

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 7:52 PM August 31, 2021    Updated: 8:09 PM August 31, 2021
Elkan Baggott pictured in the warm up. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Elkan Baggott signed a professional contract with Ipswich Town in January - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

Championship club Barnsley have shown interest in young Ipswich Town centre-back Elkan Baggott, we understand. 

The teenager, who made his first-team debut in the EFL Trophy last season, was a man in demand before signing a professional contract with the Blues in January. 

Premier League sides Leeds United and West Ham United are thought to have shown interest and, now he’s a full-time pro with the Blues, we understand Barnsley have made their interest known. 

Town are understood to have no desire to sell, though. 

Baggott has been involved with Town’s Under 23s this summer but has missed their recent games with a knock, having spent the end of last season on loan in the National League with King’s Lynn

He signed a professional deal earlier this year which will keep him at the club until the summer of 2023, with the Blues holding a one-year extension option on his deal. 

Ipswich Town Transfer News
Ipswich News

