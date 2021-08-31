Championship side show interest in Town youngster Baggott

Published: 7:52 PM August 31, 2021 Updated: 8:09 PM August 31, 2021

Championship club Barnsley have shown interest in young Ipswich Town centre-back Elkan Baggott, we understand.

The teenager, who made his first-team debut in the EFL Trophy last season, was a man in demand before signing a professional contract with the Blues in January.

Premier League sides Leeds United and West Ham United are thought to have shown interest and, now he’s a full-time pro with the Blues, we understand Barnsley have made their interest known.

Town are understood to have no desire to sell, though.

Baggott has been involved with Town’s Under 23s this summer but has missed their recent games with a knock, having spent the end of last season on loan in the National League with King’s Lynn.

He signed a professional deal earlier this year which will keep him at the club until the summer of 2023, with the Blues holding a one-year extension option on his deal.