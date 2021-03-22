News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Town prospect Baggott set for National League loan

Andy Warren

Published: 2:12 PM March 22, 2021    Updated: 2:39 PM March 22, 2021
Elkan Baggott pictured in the warm up. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Teenage Ipswich Town defender Elkan Baggott could be set for a loan move to the National League, we understand.

The Indonesia Under 19 international, who made his first-team debut in the EFL Trophy earlier this season, looks set to move to non-league side King’s Lynn Town until the end of the campaign. 

The left-sided centre-half, who signed a professional contract earlier this season, is tipped for a big future at Portman Road, with competitive football a vital ingredient on a road which will hopefully lead him to the Town first-team. Prior to signing his contract with the Blues, he was linked with Premier League sides West Ham and Everton.

King’s Lynn currently sit 21st in the National League, two spots from the foot of the table, but there is no relegation from the fifth-tier this season due to the severe impact Covid-19 has had on the non-league game. 

Elkan Baggott warms up at Plymouth Argyle Picture Pagepix Ltd

The Linnets have suffered a string of injuries in defence and have also furloughed large sections of their playing squad, in a bid to steady their finances at a time when crowds are unable to attend games. 

If the move goes through, Baggott could make his Lynn debut at Altrincham on Tuesday evening, with matches against Stockport, Dagenham, Chesterfield and Wrexham all still to come. 

Baggott, 18, could line up in defence with former Town Under 23s captain Chris Smith, who joined the Norfolk side after leaving the Blues’ academy, as well as former Norwich striker Simeon Jackson. 

