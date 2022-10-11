News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Town reveal when players will wear black third kit for first time

Andy Warren

Published: 2:23 PM October 11, 2022
Updated: 3:15 PM October 11, 2022
Ipswich Town have revealed when they will wear their black third shirts for the first time. 

The hugely-popular third shirt, designed in collaboration with Ed Sheeran, has been bought by more than 11,000 supporters so far. 

It has yet to be worn in a game but that will all change when Derby County visit Portman Road on Friday, October 21. 

The game is being televised by Sky Sports and is the final match of the Blues’ #packoutPR campaign, with a big crowd expected. 

The blackout shirts were put on general sale this week after a popular pre-sale period, but most adult sizes have now sold out with only ‘small’ remaining. 

There is still a good stock of youth and mini kits. 

Town have said they will be running a second pre-order window in the coming weeks, meaning all supporters will be able to purchase a black shirt should they wish. 

