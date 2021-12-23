'I like the thought of me and Nors playing together' - Bonne on Norwood partnership

Macauley Bonne celebrates with James Norwood after the pair combined for the latter's goal against Sunderland - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Macauley Bonne is excited by the prospect of forming a partnership with returning striker James Norwood.

Town’s No.10 is back from exile and has scored in both of his league games since returning from a spell with the Blues’ Under 23s, with the second of those goals coming when he connected with Bonne’s cross to head home against Sunderland on Saturday.

Norwood and Bonne get on well off the pitch and, now they have the chance to work together on it, the latter believes two players with plenty in common could provide the spark Ipswich need under new boss Kieran McKenna.

“I love the guy,” Bonne said of Norwood. “We need someone like him in the squad.

Macauley Bonne and James Norwood after the final whistle at Wigan - Credit: Phill Heywood

“Now he’s here, hopefully we can utilise me, him or whoever plays.

“I like the thought of me and Nors playing together. We’ve both been around the block and played non-league football (Norwood at Forest Green and Tranmere, Bonne with Lincoln, Woking and Leyton Orient) and have had to graft our way up. We have both had to show that hunger.

“We come from the same place and know how hard non-league can be, so now we’re here we’re not going to waste that opportunity.

“We both have that streetwise ability and we’re both physical. We like having fun on the pitch and are wind-up merchants. That’s why we get on so well off the pitch as well.”

Norwood’s back scoring goals but Bonne, Town’s top scorer on 11, is without one in his last nine appearances.

“I’m not frustrated at all because I’m a striker, I’ve been through it many times in my career already and I’ll go through it again I’m sure,” Bonne said of his drought.

“I’m on 11 goals before Christmas and, before I came here, I told myself to go and get somewhere between five and 10 by this point and then think about it afterwards.

“I’m happy with what I’m doing and I’m really looking forward to cracking on and scoring more goals for this club.”

Bonne and the rest of the Ipswich squad have now spent two days training under new boss McKenna, with the QPR loanee impressed with what he’s seen so far.

Macauley Bonne gives goalscorer James Norwood a hug after the final whistle at Wigan - Credit: Phill Heywood

"He’s a really positive guy and he talks likes he’s ready to come in and get hold of the club and take us forward,” Bonne said of McKenna.

“We know where he’s come from and can see what he’s done in his career, so it’s exciting for all of us to work under him.

“You want to go out and impress him in the first session, around the building and then in the first game.

“He wants to get us playing and to get us enjoying football again – that's the main thing he’s said. So I think we’ll soon know his style of play.”

Bonne on... whether he will be recalled by QPR in January

“I’m on a season-long loan so as far as I know I’m going to be here.

“My loan is for a season so that’s probably all I can say on that front until further notice.

“I’m loving it here. I’ve always wanted to play here and I don’t want it to end. I’m here for a season to try and get Ipswich Town back into the Championship.





Bonne on... whether he is likely to play for Zimbabwe at the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations

“No, I think that ship has sailed for me at the moment.

“We’re not going through good times with the management there and I just want to focus on my football with Ipswich.

“That is probably going to be at the back of my mind until further notice.”





Bonne on... whether he thinks football should play through the rise in Covid cases

“I’m a bit of both. Everyone’s got their own opinions about it.

“If games go ahead, they go ahead. If they get cancelled, they get cancelled. What can you do about it?

“It’s global and it’s not just football. Everyone’s going through this. Football still being on is a bit of a bonus but if it gets cancelled for a while then it’s something we have to deal with.

“We take it one step at a time."