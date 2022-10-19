'It won't be moved' - Bracknell owner on FA Cup clash with Town

News

Ipswich Town will travel to Bracknell Town in the first round of this season's FA Cup - Credit: Archant

Bracknell Town are set to release more details about their FA Cup First Round clash with Ipswich Town this weekend - with club owner Kayne Steinborn-Busse vowing the tie will not be moved away from the SB Stadium.

The Blues will travel to the Robins, who play in the Southern League Premier South - Step 3 of English football - over the weekend of November 4-7.

Bracknell's SB Stadium has a capacity of 1,950, meaning that tickets are likely to sell out quickly.

But Steinborn-Busse, who said that the club are holding a safety audit this week to assess capacity for the match, insisted that the clash would not be moved anywhere else.

He tweeted: "It won't be switched or moved to any other ground it will be held at The SB Stadium Bottom Meadow! Capacity TBC!"

The Robins owner added that he hopes not to have to segregate fans for the match, will seems likely to get selected for TV coverage.

He wrote: "We will release a comprehensive plan over the weekend once we have the date and time confirmed.

"We will be drafting additional marquees/bars/toilets catering trucks to ensure we can cater for all fans! If we are allowed, we will not segregate."

The Robins chief has also invited Town's shirt sponsor and pop superstar Ed Sheeran to perform at the game.



