'A special feeling' - McGavin's farewell message to Town fans

Author Picture Icon

Mark Heath

Published: 4:00 PM May 15, 2022
Brett McGavin could start against Shrewsbury. Picture: Ross Halls

Brett McGavin was released by Ipswich Town last week - Credit: Archant

Departing Ipswich Town midfielder Brett McGavin has shared a message of thanks with Blues' fans.

The 22-year-old, from Bury St Edmunds, was one of a number of academy players released by the club last week.

McGavin, who spent last season on loan at National League Kings Lynn, departs having made 11 appearances in the Ipswich first-team, including a run in the side as Paul Lambert’s Blues struggled with injuries during the first half of the 2020/21 season. 

Writing on Twitter, McGavin thanked fans for their support during his time at the club.

He wrote: "After 13 years at the club, it is finally time for me to say goodbye.

"I want to thank every member of staff, teammate and fan who supported me at my time here.

"Playing for my hometown club was a special feeling that I’ll never ever forget!"


