News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Striker Evans signs for Championship side after Town link

Author Picture Icon

Mark Heath

Published: 2:27 PM January 6, 2021   
Fleetwood Town’s Charlie Wyke and Sunderland’s Grant Leadbitter (left) battle for the ball during th

Striker Ched Evans, who was linked with a move to Ipswich Town and Sunderland, has signed for Preston North End - Credit: PA

Controversial striker Ched Evans, who was linked with both Ipswich Town and Sunderland at the weekend, has signed for Championship outfit Preston North End.

The 32-year-old has inked a six-month loan deal from Fleetwood, with former Cod Army boss Joey Barton saying he had to move on for discipline reasons.

MORE: 'We're looking to add some creativity' - Town chief outlines transfer plans

Evans has scored 37 times in 99 games for Fleetwood. He's also played for Manchester City, Norwich, Sheffield United and Chesterfield in his career.

He hit the headlines in 2012 when he was convicted of rape. He served two and a half years in prison, before his conviction was quashed and he was acquitted of the charge at a retrial.

Of his move to Preston, Evans said: “I am really excited for the next six months, getting back to the Championship is brilliant. I’m really pleased for the opportunity and I’m looking to kick on.

“I’m really pleased to be here, the facilities and everything are brilliant and Preston North End is a club in a great position at the moment to kick on for the rest of the season.”

Football
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Education News

The Suffolk schools delaying re-opening for the start of term

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon

All north Essex primary schools to stay CLOSED for start of term

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon

Man left for dead in layby after serious attack

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Primary school to remain shut as Covid infection rates 'spiral'

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus