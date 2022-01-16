News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Luton join race for £13k a week Walton

Mark Heath

Published: 1:52 PM January 16, 2022
Ipswich Town are hoping to sign Christian Walton on a full-time deal

- Credit: Pagepix

Championship side Luton Town are reported to have joined the race for goalkeeper Christian Walton - as Ipswich Town try to keep him at Portman Road.

The big stopper has impressed between the sticks for Town while on loan from Premier League Brighton in the first half of the season.

But the Seagulls have recalled him, meaning that as it stands yesterday's 2-0 defeat at Bolton will be his last game for Town.

Boss Kieran McKenna said post-game that the Blues were 'hopeful' of keeping Walton for at least the rest of the season - but now The Sun are reporting that Luton have joined the fray.

Ipswich Town goalkeeper Christian Walton during the Sky Bet League One match at the Valley, London.

- Credit: PA

The Championship side, for whom Walton played on loan in the 2016/17 season, are said to be in the mix to sign Walton, with Brighton looking to take their last chance to cash in on the keeper before his contract expires in the summer.

The report claims that Walton's £13,000 a week wages are a stumbling block for all interested parties, although Town hold the upper hand financially.

The Hatters, of course, can offer Championship football.

