Ex-Town boss Cook closing in on move for former Ipswich defender

Released Ipswich Town defender Bailey Clements is close to joining Chesterfield, we understand.

The academy graduate’s Ipswich contract is up this summer, with the Blues deciding against offering him a new deal.

And it’s understood a move to Chesterfield is close, with a switch which would reunite him with former Ipswich boss Paul Cook in the National League likely to be announced in the coming days.

Paul Cook is now in charge of Chesterfield - Credit: PA

Cook gave Clements an extended run in the Ipswich first-team last season, with the 21-year-old playing seven times during November and December.

In total he made nine appearances for the Blues, with his debut coming back in August of 2019 away at Luton in the League Cup.

He finished last season on loan in League Two with Stevenage, making four appearances in total.

Cook, sacked by Ipswich in December, took charge of Chesterfield for a second time in February, with his side ultimately losing out to Solihull in the semi-finals of the National League play-offs.







