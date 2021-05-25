Skuse joins U's after Ipswich Town exit

Published: 3:40 PM May 25, 2021 Updated: 3:59 PM May 25, 2021

Cole Skuse will continue his career at Colchester United after signing a two-year deal at the Essex club.

Skuse was released by Ipswich Town at the end of last season after eight years in Suffolk but, having regularly insisted he still has a number of years left in a playing capacity, he will continue his career with the Blues' near-neighbours.

We revealed the U's interest in the veteran midfielder earlier this month, with Colchester also understood to be showing significant interest in both Freddie Sears and Luke Chambers.

But Skuse is the first to sign, subject to ratification, committing to Hayden Mullins' side until the summer of 2023 and linking up with former Town team-mate Tommy Smith, who joined the U's last summer.

"It's fantastic for us to get Cole in and done so quickly," the U's director of football, Tony Humes said.

"He's a quality midfielder that will certainly add to what we have here already, but he's also a great role model to have around our younger players.

"His standards and professionalism will always be extremely high and that can only be good for the other lads.

"Playing the number of games he has, at the level he has, proves how good his footballing qualities are, and him being here is great for the club and can only be good for the likes of Noah Chilvers and Brendan Wirdeu to learn from."

Skuse recently started a coaching role at St Joseph's College in Ipswich, a job he's likely to continue following his move to Colchester.