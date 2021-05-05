A possible Ipswich Town reunion at Colchester as long-serving trio attract U's interest

Exclusive

Published: 6:00 AM May 5, 2021

There could be an Ipswich Town reunion at Colchester United this summer.

We understand the League Two U's are showing real interest in Ipswich Town stalwarts Luke Chambers, Cole Skuse and Freddie Sears, who are all now just a few weeks away from being out of contract at Portman Road.

It’s set to be a summer of change at Town, with a string of players out-of-contract, and while no decisions regarding players’ futures have been announced, it’s understood a number are already attracting interest from elsewhere.

Should Ipswich not offer the trio fresh terms, or take up contract options in the cases of Skuse and Sears, Colchester’s interest could appeal given a switch to the Essex side would allow them to remain living locally and not uproot their families at this stage of their careers.

Captain Luke Chambers is one of 20 first team players coming to the end of their contracts or loan deals. Photo: Pagepix - Credit: Pagepix

Chambers, 35, has been with the Blues since 2012, making close to 400 appearances and breaking into the Blues’ all-time top 100 appearance-makers in that time, but has dropped out of the side in recent weeks.

Manager Paul Cook has said Chambers ‘can be around after the summer if he wants to be’, but insisted the central defender would likely move into a ‘different’ role should he remain with the club for a 10th season.

The Town skipper has stated a desire to continue his playing career next season, regardless whether that’s at Ipswich or elsewhere, while he has also stated his aims to move into management once he does eventually hang up his boots.

Cole Skuse organising the side after coming on as a second half substitution. - Credit: Steve Waller-www.stephenwaller.c

Skuse, also 35, has played just three games for the Blues this season due to injury but he too has insisted he still has a desire to continue his playing career next season, while also recently beginning a coaching role at St Joseph’s College in Ipswich.

He's been at the club since 2013, making 277 appearances.

Sears, 31, has been linked with a return to Colchester on two occasions already and seems likely to be released this summer.

A return to the club he originally left Ipswich for in January 2015 would likely appeal to the forward, given he’s continued living near Colchester since making the move to Portman Road.

He’s made 29 appearances this season, scoring three goals.

Ipswich Town manager Paul Cook gives instructions to Freddie Sears. Photo: Steve Waller - Credit: Steve Waller-www.stephenwaller.c

Should the trio make the move to Colchester they would link up with two other members of the Ipswich side which made the Championship play-offs under Mick McCarthy in 2014/15.

Goalkeeper Dean Gerken moved to the U’s in 2018, following his release from Portman Road after relegation, while central defender Tommy Smith joined Colchester in the summer after leaving Sunderland following a short-term deal.

Also at Colchester this season are former Blues Frank Nouble, on loan from Plymouth, while defender Tom Eastman has played more than 400 games for the Essex side since joining from Town in 2011.

Colchester have flirted with relegation to the National League this season but have retained their League Two status, currently sitting 20th having already secured safety.

Dean Gerken (left) and Tommy Smith on the bench for Ipswich Town against Barnsley in 2016. The duo are now team-mates at Colchester United. Picture: STEVE WALLER - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town contracts

Season-long loans

McGuinness, Bennetts, Harrop, Parrott, Matheson, Thomas

2021

Chambers, Skuse*, Ward*, Wilson*, Sears*, Jackson*, Bishop*, Nsiala*, Edwards, Donacien*, Huws, Drinan, Nydam*, El Mizouni*, Morris*, Clements*, Gibbs*, Andoh*, Hughes*

2022

Downes*, Norwood*, Lankester*, Kenlock*, Ndaba*, Holy, Nolan, Cornell*, Hawkins*, McGavin*, Crowe*, Smith*, Simpson*, Crane*, Chirewa*

2023

Vincent-Young*, Dobra*

2024

Woolfenden*, Dozzell*

*known to have a 12-month contract option