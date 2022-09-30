Former Town midfielder strongly linked with Colchester job

News

Matt Bloomfield, pictured with Gareth Ainsworth, has been linked with the Colchester job - Credit: PA

Former Ipswich Town midfielder Matt Bloomfield is understood to be in the frame to become Colchester United’s new head coach.

The U’s will make an announcement this afternoon as they look for a new boss, following the sacking of Wayne Brown earlier this month.

Bloomfield, a former Ipswich Town academy player who made one first-team appearance for the club, is currently coaching at Wycombe Wanderers, having played 559 games for the Chairboys.

The 38-year-old was based in Felixstowe during spells of his Wycombe career and, during his final few seasons, had done some coaching within the Ipswich youth system.

Former Crewe boss David Artell has also been linked with the position, at a time when Colchester are just a point above the League Two relegation zone, while Wealdstone manager Dean Maynard has long been the betting favourite.

The U’s squad included a host of former Ipswich players, including Luke Chambers, Cole Skuse, Alan Judge, Freddie Sears and injured midfielder Emyr Huws.

They face AFC Wimbledon this afternoon.