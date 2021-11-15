'Winning breeds confidence' - Chaplin says cup not a distraction for Town

Ipswich Town star Conor Chaplin insists the Blues' FA Cup trip to Oldham tomorrow night is not a distraction - and he and his fellow players are targeting a cup run.

Paul Cook's men head to Boundary Park for a first round replay (7.45pm ko), just over a week after a 1-1 draw at Portman Road.

The winners will host League Two Barrow in the second round on the first weekend of December.

While some will see cup matters as a distraction from Town's all-important promotion push - and a huge game at Sunderland on Saturday - Chaplin disagrees.

"Everyone loves a cup run and the players are certainly no different," he said..

"I don’t really believe in different cup competitions being a distraction for the league. I believe that winning as a culture for a football club is a positive. Winning football matches breeds confidence.

"Every time you play is a chance to impress and remind people what you can do and what you bring to the team.

"It’s another game for people to prove why they should be playing, to stake a claim and, more importantly, to get this club through to the second round of the FA Cup."

The Blues will host Barrow in the second round if they can progress at Oldham - Credit: PA

Chaplin, who's scored five goals in 14 games for Town so far this season, came on as a second half sub in the first game with Oldham and says the Latics, despite struggling towards the bottom of League Two, will be worthy foes tomorrow.

He explained: "I was really impressed with them. I thought they played really well and they pressed well too. In possession, they were really composed and had a plan.

"It’s another home tie (if we get through) which is another incentive to win. We’re definitely going into the game wanting to get into the next round.

"It’s the same for Oldham. They’ll be looking at getting through this and fancying themselves against Barrow at home.

"It’s definitely a carrot for both teams but we need to take care of tomorrow night first of all. We’re expecting a very tough game as well."