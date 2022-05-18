News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Loan review

'A really good season' - Ndaba's Salford loan analysed

Author Picture Icon

Mark Heath

Published: 12:00 PM May 18, 2022
Corrie Ndaba returns to Ipswich Town this summer after a successful loan spell at Salford City

Corrie Ndaba returns to Ipswich Town this summer after a successful loan spell at Salford City - Credit: Archant

Young defender Corrie Ndaba returns to Ipswich Town from a season-long loan spell at Salford City this summer - here's how he got on...

The 22-year-old Republic of Ireland international was named the League Two club's supporters' player of the year after an impressive campaign in which he started 28 games, playing as both centre-back and left back, and even in central midfield.

While he's still yet to make his senior debut for the Blues, he returns to Suffolk buoyed by his time at Salford.

Ndaba is hopeful is time at Salford will help give him the experience he needs

Corrie Ndaba has been named Salford City's Supporters' Player of the Season. - Credit: Salford City FC

"Since I first come it’s been unbelievable, I’ve fell in love with the fans, the players, the staff - it’s just been unbelievable," said Ndaba.

“The love they’ve shown me I’ve never experienced anything like that before. Every time I’m on the pitch and I can hear them singing it gives me that extra boost, that extra confidence.

"The manager's put a lot of trust in me and given me the chance to show what I can do. I’ll be forever grateful to him and to Salford."

To get an insight into Ndaba's time at Salford, Ross Halls spoke to freelance football journalist Charlie Gregory, who covers the club.

Here's what he said...

Football
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

The Kitchen@Martello Park, Felixstowe, has opened its doors

East Suffolk Council

Striking new seafront café opens its doors to customers after two-year wait

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
This four-bedroom coastguards cottage with a sea view is for sale for £295k

Coastguard

Four-bedroom cottage on Dunwich clifftops for sale for £295k

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
Olivia Riley and her three dogs were killed after being being hit by a car in Chelsea

Suffolk Live News

Suffolk woman and her three dogs die in London crash

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
A spectacular bolt of lightning ove the Suffolk coast as a huge thunderstorm brought an end to the s

Essex Live News

Thunderstorm warning issued for East of England

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon