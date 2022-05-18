'A really good season' - Ndaba's Salford loan analysed

Loan review

Corrie Ndaba returns to Ipswich Town this summer after a successful loan spell at Salford City - Credit: Archant

Young defender Corrie Ndaba returns to Ipswich Town from a season-long loan spell at Salford City this summer - here's how he got on...

The 22-year-old Republic of Ireland international was named the League Two club's supporters' player of the year after an impressive campaign in which he started 28 games, playing as both centre-back and left back, and even in central midfield.

While he's still yet to make his senior debut for the Blues, he returns to Suffolk buoyed by his time at Salford.

Corrie Ndaba has been named Salford City's Supporters' Player of the Season. - Credit: Salford City FC

"Since I first come it’s been unbelievable, I’ve fell in love with the fans, the players, the staff - it’s just been unbelievable," said Ndaba.

“The love they’ve shown me I’ve never experienced anything like that before. Every time I’m on the pitch and I can hear them singing it gives me that extra boost, that extra confidence.

"The manager's put a lot of trust in me and given me the chance to show what I can do. I’ll be forever grateful to him and to Salford."

To get an insight into Ndaba's time at Salford, Ross Halls spoke to freelance football journalist Charlie Gregory, who covers the club.

Here's what he said...