'It's been quite overwhelming' - Baggott on representing Indonesia

Ipswich Town defender Elkan Baggott has spoken of his joy as he continues to progress at international level.

The teenager won his ninth cap for Indonesia on Saturday, as his side lost 1-0 in an Asian Cup qualifier in Kuwait, having made his debut in November.

Baggott’s decision to play for Indonesia, having also been eligible for England and Thailand, has led to a great deal of interest in the country and he’s subsequently become the first player from the nation to play in an English professional league game.

The defender himself has admitted to being ‘overwhelmed’ by the reaction he has received from Indonesia fans, but has loved every minute of his time with the national team.

“It’s been unbelievable,” the young Town defender said, in an interview with BBC News Indonesia.

“The experience has been incredible and I’ve learnt a lot. It helps that we have a great coach (Shin Tae-yong).

“I never thought about playing for either England or Thailand, that thought never came into my mind because I was always going to play for Indonesia. That’s mainly because of my family and that I had a few years growing up there as well.

“I know as soon as it came to the point of needing to make the decision that there was only one decision it was going to be. My mum is from there and it means a lot to me and my family.

“I’ve been given so much love from the fans since I started playing in the Under 19s and it’s been quite overwhelming. There’s (a lot of interest on) Instagram and so many kind messages.

“It’s been joyful and I feel so much love and pride to be able to represent them and play for the national team.”

Indonesia sit second in their Asian Cup qualify group and are in action again on Tuesday, when they face Nepal.

Baggott, though, believes his young side can be capable of big things over the next few years, once they’ve gained more experience as a group.

“We have such a young team, so my message is to be patient because in a couple of years we’ll be able to start competing in the AFC and World Cup qualifiers,” he said.

Elkan Baggott during the warm-up for his debut at Rotherham - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

“Once we’re a little more mature and with more experience, that’s when we’ll really be able to represent Indonesia in the big competitions.”

Baggott made his league debut for Ipswich at Rotherham in April, before starting again on the final day of the season against Charlton.

Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna has suggested the teenager may be set for a loan move to League Two next season.