Released Town midfielder Huws on trial with League One club in bid to win deal

Published: 9:09 AM July 5, 2021 Updated: 9:21 AM July 5, 2021

Former Ipswich Town midfielder Emyr Huws is on trial at Doncaster Rovers.

The Welshman, 27, was released by the Blues at the end of last season following four seasons at Portman Road.

He has been the subject of strong interest from near-neighbours Colchester United this summer, who have already signed four former Ipswich players, and also was being looked at by teams outside the UK before the end of the season.

But now the Doncaster Free Press are reporting the Welshman spent last week training at Doncaster in a bid to win a contract with the League One side.

Now managed by former Blues loanee Richie Wellens, Rovers also took a look at former Chelsea academy graduate Charlie Colkett, ex Manchester United winger Aiden Barlow and Owen Bailey, formerly of Newcastle, last week.

Huws made 41 appearances for Town after converting a successful loan move into a permanent deal in the summer of 2017, with his career at Portman Road heavily disrupted by injury.

He last played for Ipswich in January.

