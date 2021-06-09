News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Two more former Ipswich players could join Town army at Colchester next season

Andy Warren

Published: 2:18 PM June 9, 2021    Updated: 2:21 PM June 9, 2021
There will be a significant Ipswich Town presence at Colchester United when the new season kicks off. 

Cole Skuse has already signed on the dotted line, joining former team-mates Dean Gerken and Tommy Smith in a squad which also includes former Town academy graduate Tom Eastman. 

Former Ipswich captain Luke Chambers is expected to be announced as a Colchester player in the coming days, with the 35-year-old set to sign a two-year contract after, it’s understood, choosing the Essex side over Gillingham.  

And now it’s understood the U’s are also showing real interest in released Ipswich midfielder Emyr Huws, who is a free agent this summer following his departure from Portman Road. 

The Welshman last played for the Blues in the loss to Swindon Town in January, with the midfielder replaced at half-time and never seen again in an Ipswich shirt. 

He had no involvement under new manager Paul Cook and it came as no surprise when the former Cardiff player moved on when his contract expired. 

During his four years as a full-time Ipswich player, which were hit by significant injury problems, Huws made 41 appearances, scoring two goals. He scored three goals in 13 games during an initial loan spell, before his move became permanent in the summer of 2017. 

Huws is understood to have had interest from abroad prior to his official release but it’s now understood Colchester has emerged as a real option for the 27-year-old. 

The U’s are also understood to be keen on signing Alan Judge, another let go by Cook, with negotiations thought to be ongoing with a player likely to have offers higher up the football pyramid. Gillingham are known to be keen. He too could also sign, though.

There is also Colchester interest in Freddie Sears, the former U’s player who could potentially return to the club he left for Ipswich in January 2015. 

Ipswich and Colchester are due to meet in a pair of pre-season friendlies ahead of the new season, scheduled for Tuesday, July 27. 

