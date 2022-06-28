Ex-Town loan star takes over at League One rivals Derby County

Liam Rosenior has taken over as the interim boss at Ipswich Town's League One rivals Derby County - Credit: PA

Former Ipswich Town loanee Liam Rosenior has taken interim charge of crisis club Derby County ahead of their upcoming League One campaign.

Rosenior, who played more than 30 games for the Blues back in the 2009/10 season while on loan from Reading, met the returning Rams players at their Moor Farm training facility yesterday, as pre-season preparations began.

The 37-year-old takes over from England legend Wayne Rooney, who departed last week.

He'd done a superb job at the Rams in the face of their huge problems - the club were docked 21 points for breaching financial rules, resulting in relegation from the Championship last season.

Were it not for that penalty, Derby would have stayed in the second tier. As it is, they remain in administration, with lifelong fan David Clowes on the verge of completing the long-awaited takeover of the club. Until that happens, Derby can't sign players or offer new contracts to existing players.

A statement on Derby's website said Rosenior 'will be supported by the existing first-team backroom staff.'

It added: "Rosenior has spent the last three years on Derby’s coaching team, initially as Specialist First Team Coach before stepping up to be Assistant Manager to former manager Wayne Rooney midway through the 2020/21 campaign."

Rooney, who initially vowed to stay the club after relegation, said last week he felt the Rams needed someone with 'fresh energy and not affected by events that have happened over the last 18 months.'

He added: "My time at the club has been a rollercoaster of emotions, both highs and lows, but I have to say that I have enjoyed the challenge.

"I will remember my time at Derby with great pride and affection and would like to thank all my staff, players and of course the fans for their incredible support. I will never forget you and hope to see you all again in the near future and in happier times.

"Finally, I am aware that the club still have interested parties who wish to take over the running of the club. To them I say this, Derby County is a great club with a great history and great fans. I wish you all the best and much success for the future."

The Rams have just seven senior players under contract heading into next season. Leading scorer and captain Tom Lawrence - a former Ipswich loan star - is not among them.

He's been linked with Scottish giants Rangers, plus West Brom and Sheffield United.

The Rams have already lost keeper Kelle Roos and winger Malcolm Ebiowei this summer, to Aberdeen and Crystal Palace respectively.