Tickets for Town Women's FA Cup tie sell out in less than 24 hours

Ipswich Town Women have progressed to the quarter-finals of the Women's FA Cup - Credit: Ross Halls

Ipswich Town Women will be cheered on by a sell-out crowd when they take on West Ham United in the FA Cup next weekend.

Every ticket for the game at the Goldstar Ground in Felixstowe was snapped up within 24 hours of them going on sale, meaning a crowd of 1,750 will be in place as the Blues bid to reach the semi-finals of the competition.

Joe Sheehan’s men have made history by reaching the last eight and, as the last-remaining third-tier side left in the tournament, take on a Hammers side currently sitting eighth in the Super League table.

Fans without tickets will still be able to watch the game, given it’s being televised on the BBC Red Button service.

Kick-off is at 12.30pm.

Town’s women are once again chasing promotion this season and currently sit top of the Southern Premier Division table.